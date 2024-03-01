Advertisement
Stock market today: Stocks subdued after record-setting rally

Karen Friar
Editor
Updated

Stocks wobbled on Friday, losing steam after a record-setting rally and blowout month as the relief sparked by an influential inflation reading started to slow.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.1%, coming off the benchmark's record close and best February in almost a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.1% or about 50 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose 0.2%.

Stocks are kicking off March in a subdued mood, a shift from the upbeat reaction to PCE data that showed inflation continued to cool — easing worries the Federal Reserve would get more reason to hold off from interest-rate cuts. But further scrutiny has highlighted signs of "sticky" inflation that will be harder to shift.

Among big movers, shares in New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) tumbled 27% in morning trading after the exit of its CEO, a $2.7 billion quarterly loss and findings of "material weaknesses" in the bank's loan processes. Meanwhile, Dell (DELL) shares rose 33% in the wake of a quarterly sales and profit beat fueled by AI prospects for its servers.

Developments at OpenAI caught the attention of investors tracking the sector. Elon Musk has sued the Microsoft-backed (MSFT) company and its CEO Sam Altman, among others, over a breach of contract. Also, the ChatGPT maker is reportedly set to name new board members in March to end an impasse linked to Altman's abrupt firing last year.

  Hamza Shaban

    Stocks mixed to start March trading

    Wall Street rung in the first trading day of March with mixed results, as momentum from the prior blowout month ebbed.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.1%, after benchmark index's record close and best February in almost a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.1% or about 50 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose 0.2%

  Brian Sozzi

    New day, same old signs of a tech bubble.

    Shares of formerly sleepy Dell (DELL) are up 31% pre-market because it spent most of its earnings call last night talking about AI. Yes, the same Dell that sold you your first desktop computer in the 1990s.

    Scenes from Dell's earnings call:

    "We have positioned ourselves well in AI. We've already started to benefit from the momentum we're seeing. We saw strong demand continue for our AI-optimized server portfolio, including our flagship PowerEdge XE9680, which remains the fastest-ramping solution in company history. We have just started to touch the AI opportunities ahead of us, including broader adoption of AI by enterprise customers and the projected growth in unstructured data where we are well-positioned with industry-leading storage solutions." -Jeff Clarke, Dell COO

    "AI-optimized server orders increased by nearly 40% sequentially. We shipped $800 million of AI-optimized servers, and our backlog nearly doubled sequentially, exiting the fiscal year at $2.9 billion. Demand continues to outpace GPU supply, though we are seeing H100 lead times improving. We are also seeing strong interest in orders for AI-optimized servers equipped with the next generation of AI GPUs, including the H200 and the MI300X." -Jeff Clarke

    The hyper AI-infused Dell call prompted this report headline from JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee:

    "Just What the Investors Ordered With AI-Led ISG Acceleration; Raise Estimates and PT"

    I guess nothing more to see here — Dell apparently is no longer a PC seller, but an AI beast that is going to change the world alongside Nvidia (NVDA)!

    Welcome to the bubble, friends.

  Brian Sozzi

    Hat tip to AMD CEO Lisa Su

    Hat tip to AMD CEO Lisa Su

    I remember it like it was yesterday.

    I was sitting in a meeting room with former Cisco (CSCO) CEO John Chambers, just a casual meeting to see what he was up to in life after leading the networking giant. Rather than discuss where he was playing golf next, Chambers went on and on about then Cisco board member and AMD (AMD) CEO Lisa Su.

    "Watch Lisa Su, watch what she does over the next few years," Chambers told me (I still have the comment written down in my phone's notepad).

    The market has more than watched what Su has done since joining the former also-ran AMD as CEO in 2014. It has become a believer in the humble, focused leadership of Su and the results she continues to drive for shareholders.

    The company broke through the $300 billion market cap level on Thursday and is poised to tack on more gains today.

    Su refuses to play second fiddle in the AI chip race to rival Nvidia (NVDA), led by the black-leather-jacket-wearing Jensen Huang. Su isn't awe-struck by Intel (INTC) building chip factories in the US.

    She just gets transformational things done, period. And right now, that includes rolling out very powerful AI chips to supply an under-supplied market.

    "There are going to be multiple winners in this market," Su told me in early December. "I think there's a great growth opportunity for us; we expect to gain market share."

    That December interview from Yahoo Finance Live below.

