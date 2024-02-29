Advertisement
Stock market today: Stocks trade higher after Fed's preferred inflation gauge meets expectations

Karen Friar and Ines Ferré
US stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors digested a crucial inflation reading key to assessing how quickly the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates and whether equities' recent rally will revive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose slightly, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up about 0.7%, after all three gauges closed Wednesday's session with losses.

As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed continued cooling last month, matching Wall Street's expectations. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index grew 2.4% year-over-year in January, a decline from last month's 2.6% print. "Core" PCE, the measure most often mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, came in at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in the month prior.

The looming release of the PCE index data — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation —had weighed on stocks all week. Policymakers have repeatedly stressed they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before committing to rate cuts.

Chicago's Austan Goolsbee and several other Fed officials are scheduled to speak on Thursday, which may shed more light on policy.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) traded just below $64,000 overnight, though it has pared gains early Thursday. After a roaring rally — the likes of which hasn't been seen since the run-up to the "crypto winter" of 2022 — the leading digital currency is still within range of a fresh all-time high.

    Stocks edge higher after key inflation gauge comes in line with forecasts

    Stocks opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge came in line with Wall Street expectations.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose slightly, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.3% after the report's release. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained about 0.7%.

    The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which strips out the costs of food and energy, rose 2.8% over the prior year in January, the slowest annual increase since a 2.2% increase in March 2021.

    The reading had weighed on stocks throughout the week as Fed officials have repeatedly said they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before cutting rates.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Watch for a reversal in Salesforce

    One for your watch-list.

    There has been some initial profit-taking in Salesforce (CRM) after earnings last night. Makes sense, expectations were very high into the results and the stock has gone up in a straight line since the late 2022 lows. There has also been some morning chatter on Salesforce disappointing with its sales guidance, which was 1%-2% below consensus.

    To me, CRM could be ripe for a reversal after another impressive earnings call from co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff. He teed up a potential stock-moving event next week for the company in San Francisco, which is slated to feature the introduction of more AI tools.

    A few other possible catalysts for your notes:

    • The company announced a new $10 billion stock buyback plan.

    • The company enacted its first-ever dividend, following in the steps of Meta (META) in being an older tech play getting into the dividend game at long last.

    • The company has driven a lot of operating margin expansion over the last twelve months — it guided to another 200 basis points of it over the next twelve-months.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Come on, Snowflake — what a terrible job here

    On my list for a slamming today is super-hyped cloud play Snowflake (SNOW).

    So I am driving home last night and hear Snowflake's CEO Frank Slootman — a mega gazillionaire who loves sailing yachts but is also a master at what he does in building tech businesses — and he is doing an interview with a YF competitor. On with him is someone I never heard of before, Sridhar Ramaswamy. Said person is being described as the incoming CEO of Snowflake.

    My first reaction was, "Wait — how did I miss this tonight, and why was I paying so much attention to Salesforce's (CRM) earnings?"

    I slam the brakes on my new car and pull off from the busy highway to watch the interview (yes, for real), where I find two smiling execs yucking it up with the host. The host suggests Slootman signaled strongly to him in a not-so-distant past conversation that he was going to step down.

    Memo to Frank and to the entire Snowflake board: you did a terrible job signaling this was coming in any form. And now the average investor (who doesn't have access to Frank Slootman) is left holding the bag on a super-hyped tech stock — shares are crashing more than 23% as of this writing.

    The Street was generally shocked here.

    "Snowflake surprised investors on a number of fronts last night: its tremendously successful CEO is retiring effective immediately after he said he wasn't going anywhere just 7 months ago," said Guggenheim analyst John Diffuci in a client note.

    Stifel analyst Brad Reback also called Slootman's exit a "surprise."

    Bottom line: CEOs have a responsibility to signal when they may no longer want the top job, either because they are burned out, want to play golf, or are keen on buying another yacht. And it's the board's job to ensure this process is handled first-rate, from external communications to internal communications.

    If it isn't handled right, you could get Slootmanned — excuse me, experience a sharp stock sell-off because of a surprise shift in the C-suite.

