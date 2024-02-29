Ines Ferré
Stock market today: Stocks trade higher after Fed's preferred inflation gauge meets expectations
US stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors digested a crucial inflation reading key to assessing how quickly the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates and whether equities' recent rally will revive.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose slightly, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up about 0.7%, after all three gauges closed Wednesday's session with losses.
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed continued cooling last month, matching Wall Street's expectations. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index grew 2.4% year-over-year in January, a decline from last month's 2.6% print. "Core" PCE, the measure most often mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, came in at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in the month prior.
The looming release of the PCE index data — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation —had weighed on stocks all week. Policymakers have repeatedly stressed they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before committing to rate cuts.
Chicago's Austan Goolsbee and several other Fed officials are scheduled to speak on Thursday, which may shed more light on policy.
Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) traded just below $64,000 overnight, though it has pared gains early Thursday. After a roaring rally — the likes of which hasn't been seen since the run-up to the "crypto winter" of 2022 — the leading digital currency is still within range of a fresh all-time high.
