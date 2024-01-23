Josh Schafer
Stock market today: Stocks tread water as earnings pull down Dow
US stocks hit pause on a record-setting rally as the focus turned to the day's stream of earnings for insight into the health of corporate America and the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down about 0.5% after the blue-chip index broke above 38,000 for the first time on Monday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) both slipped just below the flatline.
Stocks have bounced out of their early January slump in recent days as investors increasingly embrace the idea the Federal Reserve could nail a "soft landing" for the US economy. Data showing resilience in the face of higher-than-usual interest rates has buoyed those expectations.
An upbeat 2024 profit forecast from United Airlines (UAL) helped lift its shares by 7% on Tuesday.
Shares of other airlines, including Delta (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL), rose after the forecast, which came even as United warned of a hit from the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.
