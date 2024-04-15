Live

Stock market today: Stocks try to rebound as investors shake off Mideast tensions, focus on earnings

Karen Friar and Ines Ferré
US stocks rose on Monday but pared earlier gains as investors shifted their focus from the fallout of Iran's attack on Israel to earnings season amid inflation risks to rate-cut hopes.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose slightly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.3% after ending the week with sharp losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) wavered between positive and negative territory.

Focus is shifting as investors shrug off initial concerns of a full-blown war in the Middle East after Iran's direct missile and drone strike on Israel on Saturday. Efforts by the US to encourage Israel not to retaliate have helped settle nerves, in part because the well-telegraphed attack allowed damage to be contained.

Stocks have come under pressure in recent days as earnings season got off to a lackluster start and concerns persisted that inflation cooling to the Federal Reserve's 2% target has stalled. Traders have scaled back bets on the depth of Fed interest rate cuts this year in the face of disappointing economic data.

Retail sales in March increased 0.7% from the previous month, as consumers continued to spend despite a higher interest-rate environment. The monthly reading topped economist expectations for a rise of 0.4%, according to Bloomberg data.

Goldman Sachs (GS) on Monday got this week's earnings off to a more upbeat start as investors look to corporate results to revive the early 2024 equity rally. Shares for the Wall Street lender added as much as 5% after first quarter profit jumped to beat estimates.

In commodities, oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday after rising ahead of Iran's airstrike. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) were trading around $85 a barrel, while Brent futures (BZ=F) slipped toward the $89 mark.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) added about 10 basis points to trade near 4.61%, coming back from a sharp fall on Friday to eye a return to last week's five-month high. Fellow safe haven gold (GC=F) slipped after gaining as much as 1.2% last week as Middle East tensions escalated.

Live9 updates
  • Ines Ferré

    Tesla layoffs an 'ominous sign' for the company, analyst says

    Tesla (TSLA) shares more than 2% on Monday after an internal memo confirmed a staff reduction at the electric vehicle maker. The move comes amid an EV growth slowdown.

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:

    Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.

    As first reported by EV blog Electrek, CEO Elon Musk emailed staff confirming a "more than 10%" headcount reduction following prior reports that layoffs could hit as much as 20% of staff.

    “As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,” Musk wrote in the memo. “As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done.”

    Read more here.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Reddit takes a dive -- is it warranted?

    Reddit (RDDT) has seen fairly consistent selling since the opening bell after the Street came out with their coverage initiations post IPO.

    Interesting response by the market. Sure some of the notes point to the potential for stalled user growth in the near-term.

    Getting overlooked, perhaps, are several clear bullish aspects of the Reddit investment thesis.

    Deutsche Bank's initiation highlights them:

    "We initiate on Reddit, Inc. with a buy rating and a $50 target price. We think Reddit is on the early end of a number of positive inflections: Top-of-funnel growth is accelerating, the ad platform is in the early stages of being built to address lower funnel objectives, the data licensing business is in the very early stages of growth, and the company is entering a harvest period in costs after aggressively adding to headcount over the last couple years. So in sum, we have an accelerative user growth profile, upside potential from ad-tech and, therefore, average revenue per user improvements, best-in-class margin expansion (admittedly off a low base), and high margin incremental revenue from data licensing sales."

  • Dani Romero

    Homebuilder stocks slide as higher mortgage rates stifle April confidence reading

    Homebuilder stocks fell on Monday after a closely watched housing sentiment index broke a four-month streak of gains amid high mortgage rates.

    The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) stayed at 51 in April, unchanged from March. To be sure, any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

    “April’s flat reading suggests potential for demand growth is there, but buyers are hesitating until they can better gauge where interest rates are headed,” NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said in a statement.

    Lennar (LEN), Pulte (PHM), and Toll Brothers (TOL) were all down more than 1% mid-morning, while the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) was off 0.3%.

    The flat confidence level among builders underscores how many prospective buyers and sellers, already dealing with high home prices and limited housing stock, are staying put. It comes after a higher-than-expected inflation print last week prompted investors to scale back the number of rate cuts they see this year to two, less than the median of three projected by the Fed at its March meeting.

    “With the markets now adjusting to rates being somewhat higher due to recent inflation readings, we still anticipate the Federal Reserve will announce future rate cuts later this year and that mortgage rates will moderate in the second half of 2024,” Dietz said.

    Mortgage rates have stayed slightly higher compared to the beginning of the year, pushing borrowers to the sidelines just as the spring homebuying season kicks into gear. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.88%, higher than 6.82% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.

    In April, builders pulled back slightly on cutting home prices, with 22% of builders reporting doing so, down from 24% in March and 36% in December last year.

    Meanwhile, the use of sales incentives ticked down to 57% in April from a reading of 60% in March.

  • Ines Ferré

    Goldman Sachs stock rallies, leads financial sector higher

    Financial stocks (XLF) rose on Monday, led by shares of Goldman Sachs (GS).

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:

    Profits at Goldman Sachs rose 28% in the first quarter as investment banking revenues surged, giving CEO David Solomon some needed momentum at the start of 2024.

    Net income was $4.1 billion, beating analyst expectations. Its revenues of $14.2 billion also surged from a year ago, thanks in part to a 32% rise in investment banking fees. Asset and wealth management revenues jumped, as did trading.

    Goldman's stock rose as much as 5% in early trading Monday before paring some of those gains.

    Read more here.

  • Ines Ferré

    Trump Media stock tanks 15% on move to issue millions of shares

    Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) slid as much as 15% after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social filed to exercise warrants that could result in the issuance of almost 21.5 million shares of common stock.

    Monday's slide was an extension of last week's sell-off that came after an updated regulatory filing from the company. It showed Trump Media taking on heavy losses and facing "greater risks" associated with the former president's ties to the platform.

    Trump Media went public on the Nasdaq in late March after merging with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    The stock rose as high as $66 per share on its first day of trading. On Monday, the shares were hovering just above $27 apiece.

  • Ines Ferré

    S&P 500 rebounds as investors turn focus on earnings packed week

    Stocks rose on Monday amid easing concerns over the fallout from Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend. Investors turned their focus on earnings season as Goldman Sachs (GS) shares rose more than 5% after the bank’s first quarter profit jumped to beat estimates.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added roughly 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) moved up about 0.8% after ending the week with sharp losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.9%.

    Oil prices fell about 1% following Iran's airstrike, signaling easing concerns of any supply disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) were trading around $85 a barrel, while Brent futures (BZ=F) neared the $90 mark.

    Retail sales increased 0.7% in March, higher than a 0.4% month-over-month increase expected by economists.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Salesforce could be deal-hunting

    Several reports have surfaced that Salesforce (CRM) is nearing a deal to buy data management company Informatica (INFA) for $11 billion or so — hence both tickers are topping the Yahoo Finance 'Trending Ticker' page this morning.

    Salesforce shares are down on the news as the vibe on the Street is that it's unclear if the business would be an amazing fit (it has lower margins than Salesforce, for one).

    The Street has also liked a Salesforce more focused on growing profit margins the past year after dealing with a surprise activist investor attack (in part because of a string of dilutive acquisitions). This would be Salesforce's first big deal since buying Slack in 2021 for $28 billion.

    Informatica's stock is lower as Salesforce may not offer a premium for the company, per reports.

    Knowing Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff, I am surprised a bit by the potential return to dealmaking. He has told me several times in recent months that Salesforce remains focused on growing profit margins — in fact, the company disbanded its M&A team last year!

    Nonetheless, Benioff loves doing big deals, and the company has the cash to do them. So why not?

  • Brian Sozzi

    Eyes on Nvidia and Intel

    Citigroup (C) is opening "upside catalyst watches" on shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) after the chipmakers' stocks sank in the past month.

    On Nvidia:

    "Recent supply chain discussions indicate demand visibility has extended into the first half of 2025 with calendar year 2024/2025 GPU [chip] unit outlook well aligned with our 4.3 million/5.2 million base case model. We expect supply chain commentary from key foundry/memory suppliers during earnings and Computex Taiwan on June 2nd where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote which could be positive catalysts for the stock."

    On Intel:

    "Intel stock is down ~29% year to date and we believe the stock is experiencing negative sentiment due to the foundry businesses losses. Given the positive March notebook data of a 44% month on month increase, we believe there is upside to consensus estimates and expect the stock to trade higher as Intel derives roughly 31% of revenue from notebook CPUs."

    Further analysis: In the Sunday Morning Brief newsletter, I took a slightly contrarian view of Nvidia's stock price action. More on that here.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Keep connecting the dots on the Iran/Israel conflict

    While markets are handling the weekend news of Iran's strike on Israel in their stride, it's important to keep on connecting the dots on these geopolitical risks.

    Specifically, as it pertains to oil, which Citi thinks could now hit $100 a barrel.

    I liked the dot-connecting the Deutsche Bank team did on the oil front this morning:

    "Most directly, the effects of higher oil prices will be felt globally, and this is coming at a time when there’s already concern about sticky inflation in several countries. That’s something that could create a dilemma for central banks, as we also found out after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. On the one hand, there is the risk that a geopolitical shock hurts growth, bringing forward the timing of rate cuts. Indeed, markets were clearly pricing that risk on Friday, with the chance of a Fed rate cut by June moving up from 24% to 30%, although that’s since moved back to 24% this morning. But then again, if higher oil prices lead to more inflation and there are second round effects on other prices, then that could mean monetary policy has to stay in restrictive territory for longer. So the potential effects can work both ways."

