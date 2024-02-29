Ines Ferré
Live
Stock market today: Stocks waver after Fed's preferred inflation gauge meets expectations
US stocks wavered on Thursday as investors digested a crucial inflation reading key to assessing how quickly the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates and whether equities' recent rally will revive.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down 0.2% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) drifted slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.4%.
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed continued cooling last month, matching Wall Street's expectations. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index grew 2.4% year-over-year in January, a decline from last month's 2.6% print. "Core" PCE, the measure most often mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, came in at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in the month prior.
The looming release of the PCE index data — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation — had weighed on stocks all week. Policymakers have repeatedly stressed they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before committing to rate cuts.
Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) held above $62,000 on Thursday after almost reaching $64,000 overnight. After a roaring rally — the likes of which haven't been seen since the run-up to the "crypto winter" of 2022 — the leading digital currency is still within range of a fresh all-time high.
Live8 updates
Chip stocks lead Nasdaq higher
Chip stocks led the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) higher on Thursday after a key inflation gauge came in line with Wall Street expectations, easing market concerns that the Federal Reserve would be forced to further delay rate cuts.
AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) stock gained 2%, while peer AMD (AMD) hit 52 week highs. ARM (ARM) shares gained about 5%.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was up 8%. The stock is up more than 200% year-to-date.
The Nasdaq Composite was outperforming the other major averages on Thursday, up about 0.5%.