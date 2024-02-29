Advertisement
Stock market today: Stocks waver after Fed's preferred inflation gauge meets expectations

Ines Ferré and Karen Friar
US stocks wavered on Thursday as investors digested a crucial inflation reading key to assessing how quickly the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates and whether equities' recent rally will revive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down 0.2% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) drifted slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.4%.

As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed continued cooling last month, matching Wall Street's expectations. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index grew 2.4% year-over-year in January, a decline from last month's 2.6% print. "Core" PCE, the measure most often mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, came in at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in the month prior.

The looming release of the PCE index data — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation — had weighed on stocks all week. Policymakers have repeatedly stressed they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before committing to rate cuts.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) held above $62,000 on Thursday after almost reaching $64,000 overnight. After a roaring rally — the likes of which haven't been seen since the run-up to the "crypto winter" of 2022 — the leading digital currency is still within range of a fresh all-time high.

  • Ines Ferré

    Trending tickers on Thursday

    Snowflake (SNOW)

    Snowfake stock is down nearly 20% after the data cloud giant posted quarterly results which beat analysts estimates, but product revenue guidance came in lower than expected. The company's full year outlook also came in below expectations.

    Snowflake also announced Frank Slootman will step down as CEO but remain on the board. Slootman will be replaced by senior vice president of AI, Sridhar Ramaswamy.

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    Shares of the chipmaker were trading 5% higher on Thursday, touching 52-week highs. Semiconductors have been on fire recently amid continued enthusiasm over artificial intelligence. A recent bullish note from Citi analysts also talked up the semiconductor sector, mentioning Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom (AVGO).

    C3.ai (AI)

    Share popped more than 20% after the data and analysis software firm posted better than expected revenue. C3.ai sales surged 18% to reach $78.4 million in its latest quarter, beating Wall Street estimates of $76.1 million.

    The company gained notable attention in early 2023, when shares soared amid the start of an AI frenzy. Short interest in the stock currently sits at around 33% of the float.

  • Ines Ferré

    Bitcoin holds above $62,000, lifts crypto sector

    Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovered above $62,000 as the cryptocurrency's rally continues. The token's surge has broadened out to other corners of the crypto sector as Ethereum (ETH-USD) gained more than 1%, trading above $3,400.

    Just two days ago the Bitcoin was trading just above $51,000 before breaking out. On Wednesday it neared $64,000, inching towards record levels not seen seen November 2021.

    Bitcoin is up more than 20% over the past seven days.

  • Alexandra Canal

    January inflation data sets stage for 'gradual' interest rate cuts

    The Fed's preferred inflation gauge logged its lowest annual increase since March 2021 in January, matching Wall Street forecasts, while monthly prices rose at the fastest rate in a year.

    The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which strips out the cost of food and energy and is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, rose 2.8% over the prior year in January, the slowest annual increase since a 2.2% increase in March 2021.

    Compared to the prior month, core PCE rose 0.4%, the most since January 2023 and an increase from the 0.1% increase seen in December. The monthly increase marked a stark shift in the inflation data.

    Prior to Thursday's release, the six-month annualized rate of price increases had been below the Fed's 2% goal for two consecutive months. After the January data, the six-month annualized PCE price increase is 2.5%.

    While January's data brought a notable move higher in the monthly data, economists don't believe the overall inflation story for the Fed has completely changed.

    "Fed officials have signaled they do not need better news on inflation to cut rates, just continued good news," Oxford Economics deputy chief US economist Michael Pearce wrote in a note to clients. "With the trend in inflation still downward, gradual rate cuts this year are still on the table."

  • Chip stocks lead Nasdaq higher

    Chip stocks led the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) higher on Thursday after a key inflation gauge came in line with Wall Street expectations, easing market concerns that the Federal Reserve would be forced to further delay rate cuts.

    AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) stock gained 2%, while peer AMD (AMD) hit 52 week highs. ARM (ARM) shares gained about 5%.

    Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was up 8%. The stock is up more than 200% year-to-date.

    The Nasdaq Composite was outperforming the other major averages on Thursday, up about 0.5%.

     

  • Ines Ferré

    AMC CEO cuts his pay by 25%, says 'I feel your pain' on stock losses

    AMC (AMC) CEO Adam Aron said he would cut his compensation following the cinema operator's latest quarterly results as shares hover near all-time lows.

    On Thursday, the stock sank more than 11%, trading near $4.40 each. Shares are down more than 90% over the past year.

    Aron highlighted he hasn't sold any of his shares in more than two years, and as the largest retail shareholder of AMC, he has lost "tens of millions" in the value of his holdings.

    "In my stock losses, I share in your frustration. I feel your pain, and I'm heavily incentivized to get the value of your AMC shares back on the right track," he said during the company's earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

    Aron said he asked the board to cut his target compensation "substantially" for the next twelve months.

    "Based on the company's financial results, the board and I agreed that my target compensation will go down right now as we move forward by 25% versus the previous year's target," said Aron.

    AMC stock has been on a downward spiral as the theater chain has repeatedly sold shares in order to raise money amid a mountain of debt, a move that Aron defended during the call.

    "We did in dilution what was absolutely vital for your company to do to get through the many challenges that have been thrown our way," he said.

  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks edge higher after key inflation gauge comes in line with forecasts

    Stocks opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge came in line with Wall Street expectations.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose slightly, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.3% after the report's release. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained about 0.7%.

    The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which strips out the costs of food and energy, rose 2.8% over the prior year in January, the slowest annual increase since a 2.2% increase in March 2021.

    The reading had weighed on stocks throughout the week as Fed officials have repeatedly said they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before cutting rates.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Watch for a reversal in Salesforce

    One for your watch list.

    There has been some initial profit-taking in Salesforce (CRM) after earnings last night. It makes sense: Expectations were very high going into the results, and the stock has gone up in a straight line since the late 2022 lows. There has also been some morning chatter on Salesforce disappointing with its sales guidance, which was 1%-2% below consensus.

    To me, CRM could be ripe for a reversal after another impressive earnings call from co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff. He teed up a potential stock-moving event next week for the company in San Francisco, which is slated to feature the introduction of more AI tools.

    A few other possible catalysts for your notes:

    • The company announced a new $10 billion stock buyback plan.

    • The company enacted its first-ever dividend, following in the steps of Meta (META) in being an older tech play getting into the dividend game at long last.

    • The company has driven a lot of operating margin expansion over the last twelve months — it guided to another 200 basis points of it over the next twelve months.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Come on, Snowflake — what a terrible job here

    On my list for a slamming today is super-hyped cloud play Snowflake (SNOW).

    So I was driving home last night and heard Snowflake's CEO Frank Slootman — a mega gazillionaire who loves sailing yachts but is also a master at building tech businesses — doing an interview with a YF competitor. On with him is someone I never heard of before, Sridhar Ramaswamy, who was being described as the incoming CEO of Snowflake.

    My first reaction was, "Wait — how did I miss this tonight, and why was I paying so much attention to Salesforce's earnings?"

    I slammed the brakes on my new car and pulled off from the busy highway to watch the interview (yes, for real), where I found two smiling execs yucking it up with the host. The host suggested Slootman signaled strongly to him in a not-so-distant past conversation that he was going to step down.

    Memo to Frank and to the entire Snowflake board: You did a terrible job signaling this was coming in any form. And now the average investor (who doesn't have access to Frank Slootman) is left holding the bag on a super-hyped tech stock — shares are crashing more than 23% as of this writing.

    The Street was generally shocked here.

    "Snowflake surprised investors on a number of fronts last night: its tremendously successful CEO is retiring effective immediately after he said he wasn't going anywhere just 7 months ago," Guggenheim analyst John Difuci wrote in a client note.

    Stifel analyst Brad Reback also called Slootman's exit a "surprise."

    Bottom line: CEOs have a responsibility to signal when they may no longer want the top job, either because they are burned out, want to play golf, or are keen on buying another yacht. And it's the board's job to ensure this process is handled first-rate, from external communications to internal communications.

    If it isn't handled right, you could get Slootmanned, excuse me, and experience a sharp stock sell-off because of a surprise shift in the C-suite.

