Stock market today: Stocks waver after Fed's preferred inflation gauge meets expectations

US stocks wavered on Thursday as investors digested a crucial inflation reading key to assessing how quickly the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates and whether equities' recent rally will revive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down 0.2% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) drifted slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.4%.

As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed continued cooling last month, matching Wall Street's expectations. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index grew 2.4% year-over-year in January, a decline from last month's 2.6% print. "Core" PCE, the measure most often mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, came in at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in the month prior.

The looming release of the PCE index data — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation — had weighed on stocks all week. Policymakers have repeatedly stressed they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before committing to rate cuts.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) held above $62,000 on Thursday after almost reaching $64,000 overnight. After a roaring rally — the likes of which haven't been seen since the run-up to the "crypto winter" of 2022 — the leading digital currency is still within range of a fresh all-time high.