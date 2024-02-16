Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,008.17
    -21.56 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,627.42
    -145.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,791.47
    -114.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.31
    -15.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,009.50
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0756
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3170
    +0.0770 (+1.82%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2565
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4730
    +0.5770 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,817.06
    -889.64 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,695.98
    +98.45 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     
Live

Stock market today: Stocks wobble after another hot inflation report

118
Karen Friar
·Editor

US stocks retreated at the open on Friday after another hotter than expected inflation reading undermined the case for interest-rate cuts.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell just below the flat line in the wake of another record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) wavered.

The producer price index, a key gauge measuring wholesale inflation, jumped 0.3% in January from the prior month, compared with the 0.1% rise expected by economists.

The market has been on a ride this week as a series of mixed data prompted investors to keep reassessing their view of the US economy, Federal Reserve policy thinking, and the timing of interest rate cuts.

The Dow sank 500 points just a day after notching an all-time high as a surprisingly hot consumer inflation report spurred a rout earlier this week.

Stocks have made up their deep losses after a steep decline in retail sales, putting weekly wins within reach for the Dow and the S&P 500.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

In earnings-related moves, Coinbase (COIN) shares surged over 14% after the crypto exchange posted its first quarterly profit in two years. Applied Materials (AMAT) stock price jumped over 9% as investors welcomed signs of a chip sector rebound in the machinery maker's upbeat forecast.

Live2 updates
  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks retreat after hot wholesale inflation read

    Stocks opened slightly lower on Friday after a hotter-than-expected reading on wholesale inflation.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell slightly in the wake of another record closing high in the prior session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped more than 100 points, or 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) hovered around the flatline.

    The producer price index gained 0.3% from December to January, higher than the 0.1% gain expected by economists. The data signals inflation could be reaccelerating, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve may push out the timeline to cut interest rates.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Nike to cut about 1,600 jobs

    Nike (NKE) said late Thursday it’s sacking about 2% of its workforce, or 1,600 people.

    The House of Jordan — but no longer Tiger Woods, who launched his own apparel line dubbed Sun Day Red this week (check out his shank in his return round at the Genesis Invitational yesterday, which he blamed on back spasms in the post round-presser) — had about 83,700 employees ahead of this pink slip round.

    CEO John Donahoe blamed the need to free up investments in running, women’s apparel, and the aforementioned Jordan brand. This is part of the company’s fresh $2 billion restructuring plan over the next three years. So in other words, more layoffs are likely coming from Nike this year, next year, and in 2026.

    It’s interesting to see Nike’s investors yawn at this potentially margin boosting cost-cutting. The stock is down 2.3% year to date versus the 5.5% gain for the S&P 500. (It's down a modest 1% in premarket trading.) I think that says volumes about the real investor concern with Nike right now: the top line growth outlook, especially in the important market of China. Just look at the landscape!

    Results from Restaurant Brands (QSR) owned Burger King China underwhelmed this week, and the company is pulling back a touch on investing in the country until things improve. Fits with what we have heard in recent weeks on China from other consumer companies, such as Levi’s (LEVI).

    According to a Stifel note I got this morning, one of their analysts met with P&G CEO Jon Moeller yesterday and a good amount of talk of China weakness through their higher end SKII skincare product line was discussed.Nike gets about 15% of its annual sales from China. If the country isn’t working well in terms of sales for Nike, rest assured there is blowback on US shores.

    And it looks like Nike’s US workers will have to pay the price for their execs not getting the forecasting job correct.

Advertisement