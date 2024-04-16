Alexandra Canal
Stock market today: Stocks wobble as earnings roll in
US stocks searched for direction in afternoon trading on Tuesday as the Dow looked to snap a six-day losing streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher, climbing about 0.5%, or more than 150 points. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) reversed earlier losses with the benchmark index trading mostly flat while the Nasdaq rose about 0.1%.
The moves come as bond yields remain at multi-month highs, coupled with rising tensions in the Middle East following Iran's weekend attacks on Israel.
After the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) touched 2024 highs on Monday, the yield climbed about 4 basis points to trade around 4.66% on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, earnings reports flooded in before the bell. UnitedHealth (UNH) shares added about 5% after the healthcare group beat quarterly profit estimates, even as it said it expects to take a $1.6 billion hit from a February cyberattack.
Investors were also digesting more big bank results: Bank of America (BAC) reported that first quarter profit dropped 18% year over year as a key revenue source weakened, while Morgan Stanley (MS) stock rose as it topped expectations. Elsewhere, BNY Mellon (BK) posted a profit beat while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a revenue miss.
Stocks booked sizable losses on Monday as hot retail sales data fueled expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer this year. Consensus is now for no interest rate cut until September as the strength of the economy gives reason for the Federal Reserve to take its time, though some believe politics could push policymakers to act earlier.
