Hamza Shaban
Live
Stock market today: Tech leads stock gains as chipmakers shine
US stocks tipped higher on Thursday, eyeing a rebound from recent losses as investors looked to fresh quarterly earnings for inspiration amid dwindling hopes for an early 2024 interest rate cut.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just above the flat line, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led gains, rising 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 0.3%.
Big tech stocks led the market higher after a bullish AI-fueled revenue outlook from TSMC (TSM), a key supplier to Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA). The Taiwanese contract chipmaker's profit fell but beat Wall Street estimates. Shares of AMD (AMD) and other chipmakers stepped higher as TSMC put on almost 7%.
Meanwhile, an upgrade from to Buy from Neutral by Bank of America sent Apple stock nearly 3% higher on hopes the tech giant's new Vision Pro headset could drive increased hardware sales.
Also on Thursday, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said he doesn't see the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates until the third quarter, later than the market's current projection for March, unless there is "convincing" evidence of inflation's decline. Stocks took a noticeable tick lower following Bostic's comments.
The odds of a rate cut in March as seen by traders have dropped more than 10 percentage points from a week ago, per the CME FedWatch Tool.
Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
Live7 updates
Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance