Stock market today: Techs lead slide as banks kick off earnings season

Stocks stumbled on Friday as techs lost their winning ways, with investors looking for inspiration in the big bank results rolling in to kick off earnings season.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.9%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.6%, or more than 200 points.

Stocks are falling after "Magnificent 7" tech names led a run higher on Thursday, propelled again by AI tailwinds. Investors also took comfort from a lower-than-expected gain in wholesale inflation after getting spooked by a surprisingly hot consumer price print.

Investors are scrutinizing quarterly results from Wall Street's big banks to assess the potential impact if interest rates remain higher than expected this year.

BlackRock (BLK) results got earnings season underway before the bell on Friday, amid hopes that corporate updates can revive the early-year rally in stocks. Shares of the world's biggest asset manager pared premarket gains to trade just in the red, after the company posted a 36% jump in profit.

JPMorgan's (JPM) shares fell after its profit beat targets as CEO Jamie Dimon flagged "inflationary pressures" and Federal Reserve policy as concerns. Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) traded in the green after their reports.

Meanwhile, precious metals continued to shine: Gold (GC=F) rallied above $2,400 to hit another fresh record, and silver (SI=F) traded at its highest since early 2021. Demand is seen as driven by investors seeking safety amid heightening Middle East tensions but shunning US government bonds in the face of inflation concerns.