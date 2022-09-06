Stock market today: 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

U.S. stock futures climbed on Tuesday morning as traders return to their desks after the Labor Day holiday.

Here are 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading:

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY): Bed Bath & Beyond stock is own 15% after a lawsuit from a shareholder, the death of Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal, and a poorly-received turnaround plan.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): Shares of Digital World Acquisition are down after a request to extend the deadline for the merger between former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform and a special purpose acquisition company could not gather shareholder support. That development could more pressure the deal, which faces multiple federal investigations.

Last month, the company stated in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing: “Without the Extension, the Board believes that there is significant risk that we might not, despite our best efforts, be able to complete the Business Combination on or before the Termination Date. If that were to occur, we…would be forced to liquidate.”

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell after the major city of Shenzhen shut down its city center and instituted other restrictions over the weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The latest round of quarterly earnings from the country’s tech giants showed that China’s policy actions were negatively affecting the country's largest businesses.

