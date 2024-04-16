Stock market today: US futures tread water as Wall Street remains cautious

Polly Thompson
2 min read
0
In this article:
Fed chair Jerome Powell
Fed chair Jerome Powell.Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

  • US futures were flat ahead of Tuesday's opening bell after a lackluster start to the week.

  • Equities dropped on Monday as investors turned to risk-averse assets amid geopolitical tensions.

  • Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are due to report earnings later.

US futures were little changed on Tuesday morning after a losing start to the week for all three major indices on Monday as investors worried about the Israel-Iran conflict.

S&P 500 futures were trading flat shortly before 5 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100 futures were also level, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.1%.

US equities suffered setbacks across the board on Monday. The Dow marked its sixth consecutive losing day, dropping 248 points or 0.65%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid below its 50-day moving average for the first time since November, losing 1.79%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remained level overnight, remaining near its highest level in five months. The combination of solid retail sales data and the risk-off nature of the Israel-Iran conflict saw yields on treasuries advance three basis points the previous day.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback's strength against six other currencies, rose by 0.1% overnight, also keeping level with solid gains on Monday.

Elsewhere, the release of strong March retail sales data on Monday signaled the resilience of the US economy,  but also pushed back chances that the Fed will cut interest rates in June. September is considered to be the most likely point at which the Fed will act.

Traders will be looking to a series of talks from key figures at the Federal Reserve, including Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, for a clearer indication.

Also coming on Tuesday, the IMF will be publishing its latest World Economic Outlook, while major banks releasing quarterly earnings today include Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

United Health and Johnson & Johnson are also expected to announce earnings.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Best defensive ETFs for plunging markets

    When markets go south, investors need to ensure they’re well-positioned to weather the potential declines.

  • Homebuilder Stocks Tumble As Housing Starts Fall By 14.7%: 'A Poor Time To Buy A Home,' Says Economist

    Homebuilder stocks face sharp declines as the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSE:XHB) drops 1.8% in Tuesday’s session, hitting its lowest level since Feb. 26, 2024, amid negative economic data. From the start of the month, this performance gauge has fallen approximately 10%, marking the first market correction since September 2023 after a significant 60% rally in the six months leading up to late March. Tuesday’s worst performers among U.S. homebuilder stocks were Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYS

  • Citi’s Muni Exit Creates Liquidity Test If Downturn Hits Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent departure of Citigroup Inc., a perennial top-10 underwriter of municipal debt, from that industry may eventually pose a challenge in the next muni downturn, said officials at two of the largest market participants.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Ove

  • US Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market remained under pressure, the dollar rose and stocks wavered after Jerome Powell signaled policymakers are in no rush to cut interest rates.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Conflict With Isr

  • Dr. Martens Stock Dives After Boot Maker Says U.S. Sales Will Stay Challenged

    The brand expects expects U.S. wholesale revenue to be down double-digits in 2025.

  • Don't bet on earnings season to push stocks much higher, JPMorgan says

    "The risks of interest rates spiking for the 'wrong reasons', the Fed pivot getting fully reversed and inflation staying too hot are all elevated."

  • Biden must stop inflation denial and quit doing dumb things

    Denial is almost a Biden policy when it comes to inflation. And inflation has been in the danger zone for 36 straight months and went up again in March. It's time to address it.

  • Bank of America Losses on Bond Portfolio Hit $109 Billion in First Quarter as Rates Rose

    Bank of America adjusted earnings topped expectations in the first quarter, but one part of the company’s financial results worsened: the big paper losses on a key portion of its enormous bond portfolio. Bank of America shares, however, were down 2.3% to $35.03 in early trading Tuesday. The bank said that its unrealized losses on a $587 billion portfolio of bonds that are classified as held to maturity for accounting purposes widened by $11 billion to $109 billion on March 31 from $98 billion at year-end 2023.

  • Stock market today: Stocks wobble as earnings roll in, Powell comments on inflation

    Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.

  • US funding rates rise modestly on tax outflows, Treasury supply

    U.S. short-term funding costs rose slightly this week due to tax-related outflows and demand for cash to finance the Treasury's debt issuance, but market participants said there was no indication of broader liquidity issues. Monday was the U.S. federal government deadline for income tax returns, which is generally associated with a drop in financial sector liquidity as individuals draw down cash from bank deposits and money market funds to pay their taxes. The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), the main measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities, was up only one basis point on Monday, at 5.32%, Federal Reserve data showed on Tuesday.