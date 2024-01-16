Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,756.35
    -27.48 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,274.75
    -318.23 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,892.90
    -79.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,929.55
    -21.41 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.19
    -0.49 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    2,028.90
    -22.70 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0081 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.1270 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2628
    -0.0099 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2700
    +1.5310 (+1.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,009.06
    +25.79 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.34
    -36.57 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,619.18
    -282.61 (-0.79%)
     

Stock market today: US futures slide on rate doubts, China growth fears

Anil Varma
·2 min read
trader nyse chart screens terminal
US stock futures fell on Tuesday.Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

  • US stock futures slump in Tuesday's early trades, tracking declines in Asian and European markets.

  • Market sentiment weakens amid China growth concerns, and as central bankers push back against rate-cut speculation.

  • Lennar Corporation, CoStar, and Tesla are among S&P 500 stocks leading declines in premarket trades.

US stock futures fell, tracking declines in Asian and European shares after some global central bankers signaled it's too early to consider interest-rate cuts.

Lennar Corporation, CoStar Group, Tesla and Enphase Energy were among the biggest declines among S&P 500 stocks in Tuesday's premarket trading. WEC Energy, Stryker, Western Digital, and Starbucks led gains.

Asian equities saw significant declines, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sliding more than 2% amid investor concern key Chinese economic data due Wednesday could project a gloomy growth scenario.

China's GDP likely rose 5.2% in 2023, in line with official estimates, but the pace of expansion may decline to 4.6% this year and 4.5% in 2025, according to a Reuters survey.

In Europe, stock-market sentiment was soured after ECB officials including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said it was still too early to talk about cutting interest rates.

Market overview

  • Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5% or 4,792.5 as of 4:45 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.65% to 16,859.

  • European stocks were in the green, with Euro Stoxx 50 advancing 0.4%. Germany's DAX 40 index and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

  • In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.2%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.8% to 35,619.20. India's Nifty 50 was down 0.3%.

  • In the crypto market, bitcoin was 1.1% higher at $42,943, adding to Monday's 1.9% advance. Ether saw a similar gain to 2,539.

  • The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rallied 0.5% to the highest level in more than a month on safe-haven demand amid the weakened equity-market sentiment.

  • Ten-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4%. Brent crude oil rose 0.2% to $77.75 a barrel.

Top movers

Here are some of Tuesday's top premarket movers among S&P 500 stocks.

  • PG&E fell 5.8% to $16.50, while Lennar Corporation dropped 4.4% to $145.07.

  • CoStar Group's shares declined 4.1% to $80.01 apiece.

  • Boeing fell 2.7% to $211.87, as investor sentiment toward the company remained weak after a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane operated by Alaska Airlines faced a mid-air mishap last week.

  • Tesla dropped 2.3% to $213.99.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement