Stock market today: US futures slide on rate doubts, China growth fears

US stock futures slump in Tuesday's early trades, tracking declines in Asian and European markets.

Market sentiment weakens amid China growth concerns, and as central bankers push back against rate-cut speculation.

Lennar Corporation, CoStar, and Tesla are among S&P 500 stocks leading declines in premarket trades.

US stock futures fell, tracking declines in Asian and European shares after some global central bankers signaled it's too early to consider interest-rate cuts.

Lennar Corporation, CoStar Group, Tesla and Enphase Energy were among the biggest declines among S&P 500 stocks in Tuesday's premarket trading. WEC Energy, Stryker, Western Digital, and Starbucks led gains.

Asian equities saw significant declines, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sliding more than 2% amid investor concern key Chinese economic data due Wednesday could project a gloomy growth scenario.

China's GDP likely rose 5.2% in 2023, in line with official estimates, but the pace of expansion may decline to 4.6% this year and 4.5% in 2025, according to a Reuters survey.

In Europe, stock-market sentiment was soured after ECB officials including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said it was still too early to talk about cutting interest rates.

Market overview

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5% or 4,792.5 as of 4:45 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.65% to 16,859.

European stocks were in the green, with Euro Stoxx 50 advancing 0.4%. Germany's DAX 40 index and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.2%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.8% to 35,619.20. India's Nifty 50 was down 0.3%.

In the crypto market, bitcoin was 1.1% higher at $42,943, adding to Monday's 1.9% advance. Ether saw a similar gain to 2,539.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rallied 0.5% to the highest level in more than a month on safe-haven demand amid the weakened equity-market sentiment.

Ten-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4%. Brent crude oil rose 0.2% to $77.75 a barrel.

Top movers

Here are some of Tuesday's top premarket movers among S&P 500 stocks.

PG&E fell 5.8% to $16.50, while Lennar Corporation dropped 4.4% to $145.07.

CoStar Group's shares declined 4.1% to $80.01 apiece.

Boeing fell 2.7% to $211.87, as investor sentiment toward the company remained weak after a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane operated by Alaska Airlines faced a mid-air mishap last week.

Tesla dropped 2.3% to $213.99.

