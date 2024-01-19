Stock market today: US futures advance as chipmakers shine; oil rises

US stocks futures were upbeat in early trades, tracking gains in Japanese and European markets.

Chipmakers including Texas Instruments, AMD, and Nvidia led premarket gains among S&P 500 stocks.

Oil prices were on track for a weekly gain amid lingering concerns about tensions in the Middle East.

US stock futures rose in Friday's early trades, after European and Japanese markets extended advances led by tech names.

Texas Instruments, Microchip, AMD, and Nvidia topped the S&P 500 risers in premarket trading, while Estee Lauder, O'Reilly Automotive, and Dominion Energy were among the decliners.

Bitcoin traded near a one-month low in the absence of fresh catalysts, while the dollar held near the highest level since mid-December.

Crude oil prices extended gains amid lingering fears that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply.

Market overview:

Futures on the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,825 points as of 4:55 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.6% to 17,207.75.

European stocks remained in the green, with the Euro Stoxx 50 rising 0.3%. Germany's DAX 40 index was 0.2% higher and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1%.

Trends were more mixed across Asian markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% each, but Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 1.4% to 35,963.30. India's Nifty 50 rose 0.7%.

In the crypto market, bitcoin was at $41,341, trading in a tight range after Thursday's 3.4% sell-off. Ether was a tad higher at $2,478.50.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was stable near the highest level in more than a month.

Ten-year Treasury yields edged higher to 4.14%. Brent crude oil rose 0.7% to $79.63 a barrel.

