Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,721.38
    -44.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,202.82
    -158.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,766.30
    -178.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.83
    -22.48 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    -0.46 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.30
    -24.90 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1110
    +0.0450 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2668
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3000
    +1.2080 (+0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,350.74
    -588.11 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.29
    -112.05 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,477.75
    -141.43 (-0.40%)
     

Stock market today: US futures slide amid rate jitters, China gloom

Anil Varma
·2 min read
Stock market today: US futures slide amid rate jitters, China gloom

  • US stock futures declined Wednesday, taking a cue from sharp declines in Asian and European equities.

  • Investor sentiment remained weak after the latest economic reports from China failed to cheer the market.

  • The dollar held near a one-month high as bets for imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve weakened.

Stock-market sentiment remained weak on Wednesday, on the back of tepid economic data out of China and increased uncertainty about the prospect of US interest-rate cuts.

Equity futures fell, following losses in Asian and European markets, after the latest Chinese economic data suggested recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains wobbly.

The dollar held its recent gains after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled the central bank was in no rush to lower interest rates. Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 4.05%, following Tuesday's rise of more than 10 basis points. Oil prices declined.

Enphase Energy, Moderna, and Ford led premarket gains among S&P 500 stocks on Wednesday, while Amcor, Corning, and ConocoPhilips were among those leading declines.

Market overview

  • Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,776 points as of 4:55 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6% to 16,868.25.

  • European stocks saw declines, with Euro Stoxx 50 retreating 1%. Germany's DAX 40 index and France's CAC 40 both fell 1% each.

  • In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 3.7%, while the Shanghai Composite slid 2.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.4% to 35,477.80. India's Nifty 50 was down 2%.

  • In the crypto market, bitcoin was 1% lower at $42,692. Ether saw a 1.7% drop to $2,546.2.

  • The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was stable near the highest level in more than a month.

  • Ten-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.05%. Brent crude oil declined 1.2% to $76.77 a barrel.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement