Stock market today: US futures hold steady, but bitcoin falls under $40,000

US stock futures were stable Tuesday as investors assessed market prospects following recent gains.

Chinese stocks gained amid reports Beijing is considering special measures to support the market.

Bitcoin extended declines below the $40,000 mark, taking the month-to-date losses to 8%.

US stock futures were steady in Tuesday's early trading as investors awaited fresh cues on market sentiment after the S&P 500 index hit a fresh record high on Monday.

Airline stocks led premarket gains among S&P 500 names, while Veralto, Invesco, and Philip Morris were among notable decliners.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares rebounded, paring some of recent declines, following media reports that Beijing is looking at special measures to support the local market.

In crypto, bitcoin extended declines below the $40,000 level. Crude oil prices slipped, while the dollar was little changed.

Market overview

Futures on the S&P 500 index were unchanged at 4,881 points as of 5:10 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 were at 17,459.

European stocks were in defensive mode, with the Euro Stoxx 50 slipping 0.3%. Germany's DAX 40 index was little changed and France's CAC 40 retreated 0.2%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 2.6% and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was almost flat at 36,517 and India's Nifty 50 dropped 1.5%.

In the crypto market, bitcoin slid 1.7% to $38,870, taking losses in January to more than 8%. Ether slid almost 4% to $2,221.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, moved in tight ranges.

Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed at 4.13%. US crude oil declined 0.6% to $74.28 a barrel.

