Stock market today: US futures steady; dollar, bitcoin hold recent gains

US stock futures were stable, as European equities moved higher and Chinese markets reversed an early drop.

Discover Financial and Synchrony Financial led premarket declines on the S&P 500.

The dollar and bitcoin were steady, while oil prices gained modestly.

US stock futures were mostly steady in Thursday's early trades, as European equities made modest gains and after Chinese markets rebounded from an earlier sell-off.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed little changed, still on track for its best month since June.

The dollar was on a stable footing, holding on to its recent gains, while bitcoin was little changed at $42,717 in the crypto market. Oil prices were slightly higher.

Premarket declines among S&P 500 stocks were led by Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Capital One Financial, while gainers included AMD, Valero Energy, and Boeing.

Market overview:

Futures on the S&P 500 index were little changed at 4,774 points as of 5:05 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3% to 16,913.25.

European stocks saw some advances, with the Euro Stoxx 50 edging up by 0.1%. Germany's DAX 40 index rose 0.3% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.5%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.75%, while the Shanghai Composite notched a 0.4% gain. Japan's Nikkei 225 was almost unchanged at 35,466.20. India's Nifty 50 was down 0.5%.

In the crypto market, bitcoin was stable at $42,717. Ether was a tad up at $2,536.50.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was stable near the highest level in more than a month.

Ten-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.08%. Brent crude oil rose 0.35% to $73.30 a barrel.

Read the original article on Business Insider