Stock market today: US futures climb with techs ready to roar

US stock futures climbed on Friday, setting the S&P 500 on track for a fresh record high, as a tech-led rally gave a lift to a market weighed down by uncertainty over the odds of an early interest rate cut.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) jumped 0.7%, eyeing a return to gains notched Thursday as Apple (AAPL) and chipmakers outperformed. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures put on 0.2%.

Focus has turned to big tech to potentially kickstart a lagging stock market, now that the key drivers of the late 2023 rally have waned. Thursday's tech-led surge in stocks put the S&P 500 within 0.3% of its all-time closing high of 4,796.56 and snapped a three-day losing streak for the Dow.

But stocks have had a bumpy holiday-shortened week, as investors reacted to policymakers' comments, economic data, and corporate earnings in a bid to gauge the likelihood of a Federal Reserve pivot. The market is still closely watching for cues to the timing of rate cuts, which could set the tone for corporates this year.

In individual stocks, iRobot (IRBT) shares tanked over 38% after a report that EU regulators plan to block Amazon's $1.4 billion acquisition of the Roomba maker. Meanwhile, investors were assessing Macy's (M) announcement that it is cutting 2,350 jobs and closing five stores.

Quarterly results from Travelers (TRV), Regions Financial (RF) and other banks are on the earnings docket Friday. In economic updates, a December reading on existing home sales is due.

Elsewhere, a reprieve in the US government funding saga came after lawmakers passed a stopgap bill to avert a looming shutdown.

