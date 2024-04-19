Brian Sozzi
Stock market today: US futures dig out of Israel strike-fueled tumble
US stock futures were lower but digging themselves out of a deeper sell-off on Friday, after Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran spooked the market and spurred a rush to safe havens such as gold.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were down roughly 0.3%, coming back from a 1.4% drop in after-hours trading. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped 0.4%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) slid 0.6%, also after sharper falls.
The market initially reacted with alarm to signs Israel had attacked an Iranian city home to nuclear facilities, despite urging from allies to restrain from setting off a tit-for-tat cycle of military violence. With few details about the strike available, prices for oil and gold jumped as stocks and Treasury yields sank, while the CBOE Volatility index — Wall Street's "fear gauge" — hit an over 5-month high.
Those moves have weakened as some composure returns, amid signs the scope of the Israeli strike was limited. But investors are still on high alert, though Iran has confirmed the drone attack and said it had failed.
Stocks were already under pressure before the shock, as persistent uncertainty about Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts wears away at spirits.
The S&P 500 on Thursday notched five losing days in a row as investors absorbed disappointing earnings from Netflix (NFLX). That weighed on hopes that quarterly earnings will meet high expectations to help revive the equity rally. Shares of the streaming giant, the first of the megacap techs to report, slid 6% in pre-market.
