Stock market today: US futures drift lower as faith in rate cuts fades

US stock futures pointed to more losses on Wednesday, as investors looked to a coming speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues to whether interest rates will stay higher for longer.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures slipped 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures held just below the flatline. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) led declines, down almost 0.4%, after the major gauges closed in a sea of red.
The focus is now on Powell, whose speech on the economic outlook later Wednesday will be weighed for clues to whether the Fed's June meeting will bring a policy pivot. Appearances by Michael Barr and other Fed officials will also be watched.
Eyes are also on who will win the bitter proxy battle between Disney and activist investor Nelson Peltz, with the results of a shareholder vote due later Wednesday. Signs are that Disney has secured enough backing to fend off the board shake-up put forward by Peltz's Trian, sources told Reuters.
Meanwhile, its rival TSMC (TSM) was forced to halt some chipmaking in the wake of a huge earthquake hit Taiwan, raising concerns about the supplier to Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA). Its US-listed shares dipped slightly.
Live2 updates
Brian Sozzi
Tesla gets put into the penalty box by JP Morgan
No burying the lede here.
JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has cut his price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $115 from $130 this morning, which assumes about 30% downside from current price levels (stock is already down 33% year to date). The revised price target stems from Brinkman "slashing" his estimates on Tesla after a lackluster deliveries report.
Some numbers of interest from Brinkman's report:
Sees first quarter EPS of $0.42, down from a prior estimate of $0.69. Current consensus is around $0.60.
Sees a "large" free cash outflow of $1.3 billion in the first quarter compared to a prior estimate for an inflow of $300 million. Brinkman blames this on Tesla having too much inventory after a disappointing quarter.
Says Brinkman on Tesla's stock: "While Tesla shares are -59% from their all-time high of $409.97 reached on November 4, 2021 (vs. the S&P 500 +11%), the stock still strikes us as highly expensive, with extraordinary work and tremendous accomplishment unlike the trend in recent quarters required in coming years to grow into even our $115 price target (which at $401 billion market capitalization we nervously note values Tesla as the world’s most valuable automaker, edging out Toyota’s $391 billion), let alone current valuation of $167 per share ($580 billion).
Brian Sozzi
Intel opens its books further, and the stock gets hit
Intel (INTC) shares are getting re-programmed pre-market.
Shares are off by 4% as Intel fine-tuned how it reports financials to investors. This was an expected event, but the numbers around the foundry business (a key focus for CEO Pat Gelsinger, as he explained to me on Yahoo Finance Live two weeks ago) probably caught a lot on the Street by surprise.
Intel said its manufacturing business had a $7 billion loss in 2023, larger than the $5.2 billion loss in 2022. Sales fell 31% year on year to $18.9 billion. Breakeven for the business is seen somewhere closer to 2030.
The disclosures will likely restart talk on why Intel is building plants to manufacture chips for others, which is coming at a major cost.
Stifel analyst Ruben Roy offered up the simplest to understand analysis on the stock following the disclosures:
“We believe Intel has a difficult road ahead as the company begins a multi-year transition phase which involves high capital intensity and an ambitious design roadmap with expectations to move through five process node transitions in four years. As Intel executes to its plan, competitors such as AMD AMD and Nvidia NVDA continue to innovate on their respective technology road maps. Intel also faces increased competition from internally-sourced CPU technologies in both the client PC market and the data center market. With this as a backdrop, we see limited upside catalysts to shares in the medium term.”
Airbus delivered 142 aircraft in the first quarter, up 12% from the same period last year, industry sources said. Airbus declined to comment. The tally restored deliveries to the same level seen in the first quarter of 2022, following a slow start to 2023, but fell about half a dozen planes short of the European planemaker's initial expectations for the quarter, the sources said.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has sued two co-founders of his newly public Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., claiming they set the company up improperly and shouldn’t get any stock in it. Most Read from BloombergA Million Simulations, One Verdict for US Economy: Debt Danger AheadTrump Media’s Business Doesn’t MatterTrump Got His $175 Million Bond From a Billionaire Fan’s CompanyTesla’s Sales Miss by the Most Ever in Brutal Blow for EVsTSMC Halts Some Chipmaking as Taiwan Gauges Quake FalloutIn
Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years was causing a selloff in the country’s semiconductor stocks. U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing one of the biggest makers of chips in the world and a major supplier to Apple and Nvidia were falling 1.1% in the premarket session. The Fubon exchange-traded fund closed 0.4% lower in Taiwan.
Among Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, there's an industry leader still trading at a historically cheap valuation, as well as a highflier that has mounting red flags.
The strongest quake to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years has also hit a pressure point in the global supply chain. The island accounts for about 90% of production for chipmaker TSMC and while its plants are mostly on the opposite coast from the epicentre, they are full of fragile equipment that's crucial to turning out chips for global firms. TSMC said it had evacuated some fabrication plants and its safety systems were operating normally, while it confirmed details of the impact.
Nvidia stock was dropping early Tuesday. Nvidia stock fell 1% to $894.52 on Tuesday, while the fell 0.7%. Nvidia was the second-best performer in the S&P 500 in the first quarter of the year but that looks to have triggered some profit-taking as the stock has retreated from recent highs of more than $950.
Despite the volatility in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, stocks like PAAS, HL, FSM, VZLA and ASM will likely gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.