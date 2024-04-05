Stock market today: US futures edge up after jobs report shows more strength

US stock futures nudged higher on Friday, pointing to a reprieve from losses as jittery investors digested the crucial monthly jobs report and kept one eye on surging oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures put on roughly 0.2%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures added 0.3% on the heels of its worst single-day fall since February. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were up 0.4%.

As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported, the US labor market continued to impress in March. Employers added 303,000 jobs, much more than economists expected, while the unemployment rate ticked back down to 3.8%. Wage growth also met expectations.

The major gauges slumped on Thursday as oil prices hit their highest levels in six months, spurring worries about a boost to inflation, and a panoply of Federal Reserve speakers rattled faith in an interest-rate cut coming any time soon.

Nerves in the market are running high, going by this week's bumpy action in stocks. Investors are juggling economic releases and corporate news alongside growing tensions in the Middle East.

Oil prices held near multimonth highs on Friday, building on the big gains notched amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions. Brent crude futures (BZ=F), the international benchmark, hovered just below $91 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) changed hands at $86.60.