Stock market today: US futures fall with crucial inflation data on deck

Karen Friar
·Editor
Updated

US stock futures slipped on Thursday, with investors braced for a crucial inflation reading key to assessing how quickly the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates and whether stocks' recent rally will revive.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures led the small declines, down roughly 0.3%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures shed 0.2%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were also about 0.2% lower, after all three gauges closed with losses.

The looming release of the PCE index data — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation —has weighed on stocks all week. Policymakers have repeatedly stressed they want to see more signs of price pressures easing before committing to rate cuts.

Given that, investors are watching for signs of cooling in the January personal consumption expenditure update due later Thursday morning. But expectations are for a 0.4% month-on-month rise in "core" inflation, a marked increase on the 0.2% rate in December.

Hotter-than-expected prints in recent consumer and producer inflation data have the market on edge for a disappointing PCE print — a further sign of stalled progress that could persuade the Fed to stand pat. Chicago's Austan Goolsbee and several other of its officials are scheduled to speak on Thursday, which may shed more light on policy.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) traded just below $64,000 overnight, though it has pared gains early Thursday. After a roaring rally — the likes of which hasn't been seen since the run-up to the "crypto winter" of 2022 — the leading digital currency is still within range of a fresh all-time high.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Come on, Snowflake — what a terrible job here

    On my list for a slamming today is super-hyped cloud play Snowflake (SNOW).

    So I am driving home last night and hear Snowflake's CEO Frank Slootman — a mega gazillionaire who loves sailing yachts but is also a master at what he does in building tech businesses — and he is doing an interview with a YF competitor. On with him is someone I never heard of before, Sridhar Ramaswamy. Said person is being described as the incoming CEO of Snowflake.

    My first reaction was, "Wait — how did I miss this tonight, and why was I paying so much attention to Salesforce's (CRM) earnings?"

    I slam the brakes on my new car and pull off from the busy highway to watch the interview (yes, for real), where I find two smiling execs yucking it up with the host. The host suggests Slootman signaled strongly to him in a not-so-distant past conversation that he was going to step down.

    Memo to Frank and to the entire Snowflake board: you did a terrible job signaling this was coming in any form. And now the average investor (who doesn't have access to Frank Slootman) is left holding the bag on a super-hyped tech stock — shares are crashing more than 23% as of this writing.

    The Street was generally shocked here.

    "Snowflake surprised investors on a number of fronts last night: its tremendously successful CEO is retiring effective immediately after he said he wasn't going anywhere just 7 months ago," said Guggenheim analyst John Diffuci in a client note.

    Stifel analyst Brad Reback also called Slootman's exit a "surprise."

    Bottom line: CEOs have a responsibility to signal when they may no longer want the top job, either because they are burned out, want to play golf, or are keen on buying another yacht. And it's the board's job to ensure this process is handled first-rate, from external communications to internal communications.

    If it isn't handled right, you could get Slootmanned — excuse me, experience a sharp stock sell-off because of a surprise shift in the C-suite.

