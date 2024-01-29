Stock market today: US futures make muted start to earnings-packed week

US stock futures were little changed on Monday, as investors braced for a busy week packed with big tech earnings updates, a Federal Reserve rate decision, and the crucial US jobs report.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) clung to the flatline, getting off to a muted start after the major stock gauges notched weekly wins. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) ticked higher, up 0.2%.

With five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech companies set to report earnings, it looks like a crunch week for stocks. Big techs have driven the S&P 500's recent record-setting gains, and the focus will be on whether their AI efforts and layoffs are paying off.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) lead out the pack on Tuesday, with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) among the 100-plus flood of corporates on the docket.

At the same time, investors are preparing for the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday, after data last week showed inflation cooling and the economy robust. While policymakers are expected to hold interest rate steady at 5.25%, the market will listen closely to chair Jerome Powell's comments for clues to when cuts could begin amid a scaling-back on March bets.

Also coming is Friday's US jobs report for December, which will factor into calculations of whether the Fed has managed a "soft landing."

Meanwhile, concerns about China's economic health were stoked by the looming failure of property development giant Evergrande (3333.HK) (EGRNQ). A Hong Kong court has ordered the hugely indebted company to liquidate, seen as a milestone in the property crisis upending the world's second-biggest economy.

Oil prices hovered above the flatline as concerns about an impact on Chinese demand vied with supply risks from a tightening in Middle East tensions after a drone attack on US forces. US benchmark WTI futures (CL=F) traded at about $78 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent futures (BZ=F) changed hands at nearly $83 a barrel.

