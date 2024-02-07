Advertisement
Stock market today: US futures mark time with focus on earnings

Karen Friar
·Editor

US stock futures wavered around the flatline on Wednesday as investors braced for a fresh inflow of quarterly earnings, with the debate over timing of interest rate cuts still rumbling in the background.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell roughly 0.2%. Those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were little changed after the major gauges managed to eke out a win on Tuesday.

Trading was muted as the market took stock of performance this earnings season, with about two-thirds of S&P 500 company reports now in. Results have on average beaten Wall Street expectations, but some areas of weakness have emerged.

In Wednesday's premarket, Alibaba (BABA) shares retreated from an initial surge after the Chinese online retailer posted a revenue miss but said it will boost share buybacks by $25 billion. Coming up on the earnings docket is Disney (DIS), which said Tuesday its ESPN unit will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Fox (FOXA) to launch a new sports streaming service.

Also ahead are appearances by four Federal Reserve officials, including the Boston Fed's Susan Collins and Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin. Investors are listening out for any hints to a policy shift that could revive fading expectations for an early rate cut.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Meanwhile, growing troubles at New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) have stoked worries about regional banks and the health of the real estate sector. Moody's has downgraded the lender's credit rating to junk, and several brokerages have cut their price target amid warnings about governance risk after two key executives left. NYCB shares fell about 2% in premarket, building on a slide of more than 22% on Tuesday.

  • Myles Udland

    NYCB seeks to reassure investors in late night press release

    At 11:46 p.m. ET on Tuesday, New York Community Bank (NYCB) published a release seeking to reassure investors that the 60% plunge in its stock price and a downgrade to some of its credit ratings from Moody's on Tuesday overstate the challenges facing the bank.

    Shares of the lender were up as much as 15% in pre-market trade.

    "We took decisive actions to fortify our balance sheet and strengthen our risk management processes during the fourth quarter," NYCB CEO Thomas Cangemi said in the statement. "Our actions are an investment in enhancing a risk management framework commensurate with the size and complexity of our bank and providing a solid foundation going forward. Despite the Moody's ratings downgrade, our deposit ratings from Moody's, Fitch and DBRS remain investment grade. The Moody's downgrade is not expected to have a material impact on our contractual arrangements."

    As Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith outlined early Wednesday, the challenges at NYCB are in part an echo from last year's regional bank crisis, which saw the firm take on some assets of failed lender Signature Bank.

    This, in turn, bumped NYCB up a tier in terms of its asset base, subjecting it to additional oversight and liquidity requirements.

    The departure of two key executives has also heightened scrutiny on the bank.

    And after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told "60 Minutes" this weekend that pressures in the commercial real estate market could lead to additional bank closures, the action in the stock market suggests investors see NYCB as being particularly at risk.

