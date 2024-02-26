Stock market today: US futures muted as investors brace for inflation update

US stock futures took a breather on Monday after closing out a dizzying week at record highs, as investors braced for a looming inflation update that could put that rally to the test.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) wavered below the flatline on the heels of notching new closing highs. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were also little changed following a stellar week for tech stocks.

New inflation data in the coming days will test the staying power of the breakout rally that followed Nvidia's (NVDA) results. A hotter-than-expected CPI report spooked the market and sparked a stock sell-off earlier in February, and investors are already weighing the chances of a surprise in Thursday's PCE index reading.

Given the PCE index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the reading will factor into the ongoing debate on the timing of a rate cut, already pushed back.

The inflation report is the highlight of this week's data, with temperature checks on the consumer and manufacturing also on deck. What they say about the health of the US economy may determine whether the bullish mood in stocks continues.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) closed in on a $1 trillion market value after the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate posted a record annual profit for the second year in a row. In his annual letter to shareholders at the weekend, Buffett said Berkshire is "built to last" and paid tribute to the part played in that by his right-hand man Charlie Munger.

Elsewhere in corporate results, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares popped in premarket after it lifted its dividend and beat fourth-quarter sales estimates.