U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,087.00
    +6.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,133.00
    +17.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,031.50
    +54.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.90
    +10.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.37
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.30
    +8.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.58
    -0.16 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2691
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1790
    -0.4730 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    57,257.07
    +6,121.54 (+11.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,679.40
    -4.90 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     
Stock market today: US futures muted as Wall Street watches and waits

Karen Friar
·Editor
Updated

US stock futures were stuck in a holding pattern on Tuesday after a pullback from all-time highs, with retail earnings on tap to occupy investors counting down to a crucial inflation report.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were little changed in the wake of a retreat from record levels. Tech stocks were more upbeat, with a rise of 0.2% for Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) futures.

Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy. Looming over investors is the PCE index report due Thursday, a key inflation input into the Federal Reserve's rate-setting decisions.

Given the market's preoccupation with the timing of a rate cut, the PCE print is seen as a potential catalyst for stocks to move in either direction. In the meantime, economic updates due Tuesday cover consumer confidence, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and durable goods orders.

By contrast, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) soared to two-year highs, briefly breaking above $57,000 per token, with gains buoyed by a big investment from MicroStrategy (MSTR). Shares of bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges such as Coinbase (COIN) rose alongside the leading digital currency.

Early morning earnings reports from major retailers gave a window into how the consumer is faring. Macy's (M) shares slipped as it revealed plans to shutter 150 stores in a turnaround bid and reported another quarter of sales. Lowe's (LOW) downbeat 2024 sales and profit outlook weighed on the home improvement chain's stock.

  • Brian Sozzi

    It still isn't pretty in the housing market

    The vibe around the US housing market still isn't pretty, and likely won't be any better until later this year.

    Appliance giant Whirlpool (WHR) just dropped some guidance ahead of an investor day down at the New York Stock Exchange today that says a lot about the continued pressures in the market.

    Despite a major innovation push this year (notably an aggressive push into new small appliances such as automated KitchenAid espresso makers) the company guided to flat sales in North America year over year.

    The company doesn't really see top line improvement until 2026, where it outlined a 2% to 3% compound annual sales growth rate for its largest market — North America.

    I will be diving into the guide more with Whirlpool chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer in a chat that will air on Yahoo Finance Live today in the 3 p.m. ET hour.

    The positive here: the notorious industrial cost-cutter thinks it could expand its profit margins this year, next year and in 2026 by removing a good amount of costs.

    Keep in mind this back-end weighted outlook from Whirlpool comes on the heels of a lackluster new home sales report this week.

    Bottom line is for housing derivative stocks like Whirlpool, Home Depot (HD), etc. to work higher again there will have to be new indications on when the Fed will be cutting interest rates. The expectations on rate cuts this year has been pushed back a lot amid stronger than expected inflation readings and various Fed speak.

    That said, I am a buyer of one of those new KitchenAid automatic espresso makers. Snazzy tool to deliver caffeine to me in a super efficient manner!

