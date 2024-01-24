Stock market today: US futures pop as Netflix results shine

US stock futures climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 headed for another all-time high as upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix buoyed hopes the record-setting rally will continue.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures added 0.4%, building on the new closing high hit on Tuesday, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures signaled a return to gains with a rise of 0.2%.

Tech stocks shone, with Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) futures popping almost 0.7% after quarterly earnings from Netflix (NFLX) helped paint a picture of consumer health. The streaming giant's shares rallied 10% in premarket after posting a surge in subscribers that far outstripped expectations.

Meanwhile, blowout updates from chip gear maker ASML (ASML) and software maker SAP (SAP) lifted optimism for a chip industry revival and an AI-fueled boom in techs.

Magnificent Seven laggard Tesla (TSLA) is the highlight in the cavalcade of corporate reports on Wednesday, with deliveries in focus as the EV maker faces a tough market and tough rivals in China. Tech stalwart IBM (IBM) is also on the docket.

While earnings are center stage, the debate over when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates rumbles on. With data driving expectations, updates on US manufacturing and services activity due Wednesday will provide more input ahead of the release of the Fed-favored PCE inflation figures on Thursday.

