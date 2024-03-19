Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    5,192.50
    -22.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,153.00
    -70.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,113.50
    -118.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,037.40
    -12.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,158.90
    -5.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.74
    +0.41 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2694
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5520
    +1.4540 (+0.98%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,160.58
    -5,123.16 (-7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.61
    -15.94 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     
Live

Stock market today: US futures retreat in countdown to Fed meeting

Karen Friar
·Editor

US stock futures pulled back on Tuesday from a rebound, as investors marked time waiting for a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting to kick off.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures slid roughly 0.4%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%, coming off a winning day for the major gauges. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) dropped about 0.6% as Nvidia (NVDA) shares retreated in the wake of AI updates from its annual developer conference.

Attention is firmly on the Fed's two-day meeting beginning later Tuesday morning, seen as a test for stocks bruised by recent inflation surprises that undermined bets on interest-rate cuts coming soon.

With policymakers widely expected to keep rates at their historic highs, the focus is on the "dot plot" for any clues to the number and timing of any cuts this year. The central bank's policy decision is due Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan ended its era of negative rates with its first hike in 17 years, making a splash in a week packed with central bank decisions.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC-USD) continued to pull back from its recent record high, falling over 7% to hover just above $63,000, on track for its biggest one-day loss in two weeks. Shares of crypto-linked companies Coinbase (COIN) and Marathon Digital (MARA) lost ground alongside the token.

On the corporate front, shares of Unilever (UL) popped after the Ben & Jerry's maker said it would cut jobs and spin off its ice cream unit.

Live1 update
  • Brian Sozzi

    The AI stock bubble...or not

    As Nvidia's (NVDA) GTC conference continues out on the West Coast, it feels natural for BofA's new fund manager survey out today to weigh into the AI stock bubble debate.

    The end result: institutional investors have no clue if this is a bubble!

    AI stock bubble
    Investors can't decide whether AI stocks are in a bubble.
Advertisement