Stock market today: US futures rise after jobs report blowout, tech windfall

US stock futures pointed mostly upward Friday, but the indexes dipped off highs after a blowout January jobs report served as the last major data point in a jam-packed week of market-moving events.
Futures tied to the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.3%, while those on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping below the flatline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) looked to lead gains, rising about 0.6%.
Investors are nearing the end of a momentous week. As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports, Friday's highlight was the jobs report, which blew past Wall Street expectations as the economy added 353,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%.
The labor market has remained resilient in the face of a rate-hiking campaign from the Federal Reserve, but other data this week had shown signs of softening. Though the Jerome Powell-sparked sell-off of just two days ago is almost a mere footnote by now, Friday's jobs report could once again shift expectations on the Fed's rate path, especially as Powell suggested that a strong labor market is actually a good sign.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were still basking in the glow of strong earnings reports from tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META) on Thursday. As Yahoo Finance's Hamza Shaban writes, they delivered the goods where Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) had fallen short earlier in the week. Meta surged more than 17% in premarket trading, while Amazon popped nearly 7%.
Apple (AAPL) also looks to have disappointed, despite an earnings beat Thursday, because of warning signs about its China business. Apple fell as much as 3.5% before the market open.
Live3 updates
Myles Udland
The COVID labor market recovery is now complete. Again.
Wages also topped estimates, with average hourly earnings rising 0.6% over last month and 4.6% over last year.
Revisions to November and December's jobs reports brought the number of new roles created during those months up by 126,000.
And the benchmark revisions — which some had thought could bring a notable downward skew to last year's job gains — were modest, showing there were 187,000 fewer jobs added to the economy throughout the year than previously announced.
After Powell on Wednesday suggested a rate cut in March was not the Federal Reserve's base case, Friday's data makes it seem even more unlikely that view gets changed over the next six weeks.
Brett LoGiurato
Tech earnings and jobs in focus
Good Friday morning!
We are nearing the end of a jam-packed week for markets and the economy with one final main event: the January jobs report. Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer will have all the numbers and reaction starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Chevron earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations in the fourth quarter and the energy compared raised its quarterly dividend. Chevron also posted record annual production and raised the quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 a share. Chevron spent a record $26 billion on buybacks and dividends last year.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday beat analysts' earnings estimates and increased dividends on higher oil and gas production, after a year of sharply lower profits on missteps and charges.Shares in the pre-trading market rose a fraction after the company beat analysts' consensus forecast by 24 cents with adjusted earnings of $3.45 per share in the fourth quarter. The second largest U.S. oil producer reported a sharply lower, $21.3 billion profit for 2023 as earnings from oil production and refining fuels tumbled. The company has suffered from delayed expansion programs and higher costs in its oil and gas production business.
Construction on the manufacturing facilities now is not expected to be finished until late 2026, the report said, citing people involved in the project. Uncertain demand for its chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets had led the company to forecast revenue for the first quarter below market estimates late last month. This came as a shift in spending to AI data servers, dominated by rivals Nvidia and aspiring AI competitor Advanced Micro Devices, sapped demand for traditional server chips - Intel's core data center offering.
(Reuters) -AbbVie Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a smaller-than-expected decline in sales of its blockbuster drug, Humira, and strong demand for Botox amid stiff competition. Investors have been keeping a close eye on falling sales of arthritis drug Humira, which was until recently the world's top-selling treatment. Humira's sales fell 41% to $3.30 billion in the fourth quarter, but beat estimates of $3.28 billion.
Exxon, the biggest U.S. oil company, reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Exxon Mobil posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.48, compared with the consensus estimate on FactSet of $2.20. Investors aren’t going to be watching Exxon Mobil’s results for the earnings numbers.