Stock market today: US futures rise as techs revive, with Netflix earnings on deck

US stock futures stepped higher on Thursday, eyeing a tech-led comeback as upbeat TSMC (TSM) results lifted AI hopes and investors braced for Netflix (NFLX) to kick earnings season into high gear.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.2% after closing with their latest declines. Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) futures also added 0.2% after tech stocks ended over 1% lower.

Stocks have struggled amid concerns inflation is no longer cooling and the Federal Reserve could ease back on interest rate cuts. That has put corporate earnings center stage as investors watch closely how well reports match up with high expectations.

Signs of strong AI demand in TSMC's results revived optimism for chip and tech stocks (XLK), which drove the pullback on Wednesday. The Taiwanese chip giant, seen as a bellwether for the industry, flagged "insatiable" appetite for AI as it posted a quarterly profit beat.

All eyes are now on earnings from Netflix, the first of the "Magnificent" group of companies to report. The streaming leader's financial update later Thursday is seen by some as the first real test for stocks this earnings season, given megacap techs are still playing a big part in pushing markets higher.

Meanwhile, the market is still keeping one eye on debate over whether the Federal Reserve could hold off from cutting interest rates this year, given the chances of a "no landing" for the economy. An update on jobless claims and appearances by policymakers including John Williams and Raphael Bostic are on the docket.

US bond yields continued to slip away from recent five-month highs, easing pressure on stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) was down about 2 basis points to trade near 4.56%.

Live 1 update And the US debt warnings continue -- Bank of America's CEO weighs in The IMF has been making waves this week at its spring meetings in DC with its warnings on the high levels of US debt ($34 trillion and counting). Amid those warnings, we have seen rates on the 2-year and 10-year move higher and air come out of momentum stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA). Bank of America chair and CEO Brian Moynihan is entering the conversation on US debt via a new interview with yours truly. “So you really have to let the debt run at the right levels. And it's fine now, but it's something we have to be concerned about,” Moynihan told me on Yahoo Finance Live. "It's not something you raise the alarm on and say we have got to stop everything tomorrow. It's something you have to manage over the next decade because a little bit done every year adds up to a lot at the end of the decade." You can watch our chat on other issues such as the state of US consumers down below. And more analysis on the company's earnings results this week here.