Stock market today: US futures sink as inflation report comes in hot

Both measures came in ahead of economist forecasts of a 0.3% month-over-month increase and a 3.4% annual increase, according to data from Bloomberg.
The hotter-than-expected print could fuel investors to expect fewer rate cuts from the Fed this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, around 75% of bets are now on the Fed holding steady at current rate levels in June. More than half of investors also expect the central bank to hold steady through its July meeting.
Still on deck Wednesday are the minutes from the Fed's meeting in March, likely to be highly scrutinized for any hints of crumbling in policymakers' expectations for rate cuts.
First-quarter earnings season kicked off with results from Delta (DAL), in focus as the airline industry grapples with the fallout from Boeing's (BA) ongoing troubles. Shares in the carrier popped almost 5% in premarket after its earnings topped expectations.
Futures tied to the three major indexes fell about 1% on the news.
If companies are clamping down on spending ahead of the election...
Said clampdown isn't appearing in travel budgets as seen from results out of Delta (DAL) this morning.
Delta said managed corporate sales grew 14% year over year in the first quarter. Particular strength was seen in "large" corporate accounts, which bodes well for earnings out of key Delta partner American Express (AXP) in a few weeks.
"We have seen some real strong demand," Delta Air CEO Ed Bastian told Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith. "That momentum has continued internationally. It's continued domestically. ... Year to date, we've seen the 11 highest sales days in our company's history. That's a strong predictor that the spring and summer season is going to be quite healthy on the travel side.”
Nvidia weakness persists
More folks should be talking about the weakness in market leader Nvidia (NVDA).
The stock slipped below the 50-day moving average earlier this month (see below chart) and has stayed beneath that key momentum line since. Shares are off by almost 6% in April compared to a slight decline for the S&P 500.
A sign of a rough patch ahead for markets this summer? Maybe, this stock has been the leader for the bull market for well over a year after all! So if it's not leading, something may be off in the distance concern wise for investors.
Date save for crypto investing fans
JP Morgan strategists are out this morning saying the next bitcoin halving is slated to take place on April 16.
The JP Morgan team also served up a few good charts to get you thinking on the bitcoin mining outlook, with the process potentially being a catalyst for more price gains.
Here’s a markets stat to get your day started right
Remember when the market was going up almost every single day in March?
Not the case in April so far, and the losing ways are beginning to pile up.
The S&P 500 has now gone seven consecutive sessions without a new record, points out the strategy team at Deutsche Bank this morning. That marks the longest period without an all-time high since January, back when the S&P 500 surpassed its 2022 peak.
The next streak to be broken…the S&P 500 is currently on a run of five consecutive monthly gains dating back to November.
A Chinese cement producer was in the spotlight after it suspended stock trading Wednesday, following a selloff that nearly wiped out all its market value in the final 15 minutes of the previous session.
U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in March amid rises in the costs of gasoline and shelter, casting further doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after advancing by the same margin in February, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said on Wednesday. Gasoline and shelter costs, which include rents, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI.
Trump Media & Technology Group stock was edging down on Wednesday. The company’s latest challenge is a bid by two co-founders of its Truth Social platform to be allowed to sell their stock in their company before the lockup period expires.
Kevin O'Leary, the venture capitalist famous for his role on ABC's Shark Tank, recently shared his investment strategy on LinkedIn, emphasizing the importance of cash-flowing investments in a well-balanced portfolio. O'Leary, also known as "Mr. Wonderful," has revealed that the bulk of his family's wealth is parked in ETFs, particularly those that focus on quality dividends and positive cash flow.
Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Founder and CEO Mike Grondahl detailed a history of rampant abuse at the company and alleged it misrepresented its financials during a recent interview. This comes after weeks of calls for boycotts of the brand after the company canceled the membership of a Planet Fitness gym goer after speaking out about a biological male in the women's locker room.
↗️ **Delta Air Lines (DAL)**: The carrier reported record revenue for the first quarter and said it expected strong summer demand. Its stock rallied over 4% in premarket trading. Shares of United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) also rose.