U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,979.25
    -62.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,537.00
    -347.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,662.50
    -302.50 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.00
    -62.00 (-3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    +0.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.30
    -11.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2790
    +0.1070 (+2.56%)
     

  • Vix

    14.48
    +0.55 (+3.95%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2584
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4990
    +1.2000 (+0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,540.30
    +1,602.56 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.47
    -33.22 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.1% in January, defying forecasts for a faster slowdown

Live

Stock market today: US futures slide after inflation cools less than anticipated

Karen Friar
·Editor

US stock futures retreated on Tuesday, sliding away from recent highs as investors digested a hotter-than-expected January inflation report that showed prices cooling slower than forecasts anticipated.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures sank 1%, after the benchmark faltered Monday in its bid to keep its historic rally above 5,000 going. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.7%, losing grip of a record closing high, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) dropped 1.4% to pace declines.

When removing the volatile food and energy categories, Tuesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) release showed "core" prices increased 0.4% in January, their largest monthly gain since April 2023. On a headline basis, prices increased 3.1%, above economist estimates but a deceleration from a 3.4% annual gain in December.

Also in focus is the next wave of corporate results in a better-than-expected earnings season. Eyes are on Coca-Cola (KO), Shopify (SHOP), and Airbnb (ABNB), among others, as investors watch for signs of a broadening beyond the "Magnificent Seven" earnings projections to drive market returns.

In other markets, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovered below $50,000 after the leading cryptocurrency hit the closely watched level for the first time since 2021, seen as a remarkable comeback.

Live1 update
  • Josh Schafer

    Prices increase more than expected in January

    Consumer prices increased more than expected in January.

    The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed prices ticked up slightly at 0.3% over last month, an increase from the 0.2% seen in December. Prices rose 3.1% over the prior year, a decrease from the 3.4% increase seen the month prior.

    Economists had expected prices to increase 0.2% month over month and rise 2.9% year over year, according to Bloomberg data.

    When removing the volatile food and energy categories, "core" inflation remained unchanged from the month prior at an annual rate of 3.9%. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected core inflation of 3.7%. On a monthly basis, core inflation was 0.4%, up unchanged from the 0.3% seen the month prior.

