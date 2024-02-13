Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    5,020.75
    -20.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,827.00
    -57.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,832.50
    -132.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.40
    -7.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.42
    +0.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.70
    +8.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.05
    +0.12 (+0.86%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2672
    +0.0043 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3380
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,890.48
    +1,949.23 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.95
    -22.74 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

Stock market today: US futures slide ahead of key CPI inflation reading

1
Karen Friar
·Editor
·1 min read

US stock futures retreated on Tuesday, sliding away from recent highs as investors looked ahead to a crucial inflation update that could shift the needle for interest-rate cuts.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures sank 0.4%, after the benchmark faltered Monday in its bid to keep its historic rally above 5,000 going. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%, losing grip of a record closing high, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) dropped 0.6% to pace declines.

Investors get their first look at inflation in 2024 on Tuesday, with the release of the Consumer Price Index for January. The CPI report, a key data input in the Federal Reserve's policy making, is expected to show headline inflation fell below 3% for the first time since March 2021.

A lower-than-estimate could revive optimism for an early interest-rate cut this year, even after a parade of Fed officials stressed they need to be really convinced inflation is cooling for a pivot on policy.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Also on deck is the next wave of corporate results in a better-than-expected earnings season. Eyes are on Coca-Cola (KO), Shopify (SHOP), and Airbnb (ABNB) among others, as investors watch for signs of a broadening beyond the "Magnificent Seven" earnings projections to drive market returns.

In other markets, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovered around $50,000 after the leading cryptocurrency hit the closely watched level for the first time since 2021, seen as a remarkable comeback.

Advertisement