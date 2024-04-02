Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,205.81
    -37.96 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,170.24
    -396.61 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,240.45
    -156.38 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.04
    -37.80 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    2,301.20
    +19.40 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.39 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3650
    +0.0360 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5140
    -0.1190 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,676.84
    -4,089.55 (-5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.09
    -17.53 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,838.91
    +35.82 (+0.09%)
     

Stock market today: US indexes tumble as hot data has investors skeptical about rate cuts

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
jerome powell
Chairman of the Federal Reserve nominee Jerome Powell testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee November 28, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty

  • Stocks continued falling from Monday's losing session, after hot manufacturing data dented hopes of a June rate cut.

  • Futures markets now hold odds of a June cut at less than 60%.

  • Bond yields rose on diminished Fed easing bets, with the 10-year rate at its highest in months.

US stocks declined for a second day after Monday's surprisingly hot economic data undercut hopes for an interest rate pivot by June.

Futures markets are now pricing in a less than 60% chance that the Federal Reserve lowers rate that month, after the ISM index punched past expectations.

Manufacturing activity surged to 50.3 in March, marking the first monthly expansion in 16 months. As production rebounds and demand remains strong, Fed officials can afford to be more patient with rate cuts.

With Fed easing bets dented, bond traders have led a Treasury selloff, and the 10-year yield rocketed to a four-month high on Monday. The rate continued climbing into the next session, rising 6 basis points Tuesday morning.

Investors will be watching Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak on Wednesday for more clues as to interest rate policy, while Friday's jobs report could also sway outlooks.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday: 

Here's what else happened today: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed by 1.52% to $84.86 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped by 1.33% to $88.57 a barrel.

  • Gold edged up 0.28% to $2,257.22 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 6 basis points to 4.389%.

  • Bitcoin slid 6.2% to $65,421.

Read the original article on Business Insider

