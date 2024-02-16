Advertisement
Stock market today: US stock futures fall after another hot inflation report

Karen Friar
US stock futures were mixed on Friday after another hotter than expected inflation reading to end of a bumpy data-driven week.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures fell 0.2% in the wake of another record closing high, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures dipped 0.3%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose slightly.

The producer price index, a key gauge measuring wholesale inflation, jumped 0.3% in January from the prior month, more than the 0.1% rise expected by economists.

The market has been on a ride this week as a series of mixed data prompted investors to keep reassessing their view of the US economy, Federal Reserve policy thinking, and the timing of interest rate cuts. The Dow sank 500 points just a day after notching an all-time high as a surprisingly hot consumer inflation report spurred a rout.

Stocks have made up their deep losses after a steep decline in retail sales, putting weekly wins within reach for the Dow and the S&P 500.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

In earnings-related moves, Coinbase (COIN) shares surged over 14% in premarket trading after the crypto exchange posted its first quarterly profit in two years. Applied Materials (AMAT) stock also jumped after the machinery maker's forecast signaled a chip sector rebound.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Nike to cut about 1,600 jobs

    Nike (NKE) said late Thursday it’s sacking about 2% of its workforce, or 1,600 people.

    The House of Jordan — but no longer Tiger Woods, who launched his own apparel line dubbed Sun Day Red this week (check out his shank in his return round at the Genesis Invitational yesterday, which he blamed on back spasms in the post round-presser) — had about 83,700 employees ahead of this pink slip round.

    CEO John Donahoe blamed the need to free up investments in running, women’s apparel, and the aforementioned Jordan brand. This is part of the company’s fresh $2 billion restructuring plan over the next three years. So in other words, more layoffs are likely coming from Nike this year, next year, and in 2026.

    It’s interesting to see Nike’s investors yawn at this potentially margin boosting cost-cutting. The stock is down 2.3% year to date versus the 5.5% gain for the S&P 500. (It's down a modest 1% in premarket trading.) I think that says volumes about the real investor concern with Nike right now: the top line growth outlook, especially in the important market of China. Just look at the landscape!

    Results from Restaurant Brands (QSR) owned Burger King China underwhelmed this week, and the company is pulling back a touch on investing in the country until things improve. Fits with what we have heard in recent weeks on China from other consumer companies, such as Levi’s (LEVI).

    According to a Stifel note I got this morning, one of their analysts met with P&G CEO Jon Moeller yesterday and a good amount of talk of China weakness through their higher end SKII skincare product line was discussed.Nike gets about 15% of its annual sales from China. If the country isn’t working well in terms of sales for Nike, rest assured there is blowback on US shores.

    And it looks like Nike’s US workers will have to pay the price for their execs not getting the forecasting job correct.

