Stock market today: US stock futures fall after another hot inflation report

US stock futures were mixed on Friday after another hotter than expected inflation reading to end of a bumpy data-driven week.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures fell 0.2% in the wake of another record closing high, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures dipped 0.3%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose slightly.

The producer price index, a key gauge measuring wholesale inflation, jumped 0.3% in January from the prior month, more than the 0.1% rise expected by economists.

The market has been on a ride this week as a series of mixed data prompted investors to keep reassessing their view of the US economy, Federal Reserve policy thinking, and the timing of interest rate cuts. The Dow sank 500 points just a day after notching an all-time high as a surprisingly hot consumer inflation report spurred a rout.

Stocks have made up their deep losses after a steep decline in retail sales, putting weekly wins within reach for the Dow and the S&P 500.

In earnings-related moves, Coinbase (COIN) shares surged over 14% in premarket trading after the crypto exchange posted its first quarterly profit in two years. Applied Materials (AMAT) stock also jumped after the machinery maker's forecast signaled a chip sector rebound.