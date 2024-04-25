Stock market today: US stocks mixed as traders brace for GDP data and more earnings

Jennifer Sor
3 min read
0
In this article:
Worried nervous trader
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New YorkReuters/Brendan McDermid

  • US stocks traded mostly lower on Wednesday as traders eyed the release of first-quarter GDP data.

  • Investors are sifting through earnings, with mega-cap tech results rolling in.

  • Tesla rallied Wednesday as traders cheered news of a cheaper vehicle model in the works.

US stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday as traders prepared for the release of first-quarter GDP data and digested the latest round of corporate earnings.

Investors are waiting on advanced estimates for first-quarter GDP to roll out tomorrow morning, which will give markets a sense of how strong the economy is growing and point to the Federal Reserve's next move.

The US is expected to have expanded 2.7% in the first three months of the year, according to Atlanta Fed economists, but an especially strong print would raise the risk that the Fed keeps policy tight in order to prevent inflation from gaining a foothold again.

Markets are pricing in just one or two rate cuts for the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool, down from as many as seven cuts seen at the start of 2024.

Investors are also preparing to take in more earnings results, which have been resilient so far this quarter. The S&P 500 looks on track to post 7% year-per-year earnings growth, according to FactSet. Of the companies that have reported financials so far, 74% have beat earnings estimates.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will report after the closing bell, while Microsoft and Alphabet will report results after the close on Thursday.

Tesla shares jumped 11% higher on Wednesday after the carmaker's latest earnings report. Revenue came in below expectations, but investors were pleased with the company's confirmation that a low-cost electric vehicle was set to roll out sometime next year.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. closing bell on Wednesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped by 0.5% to $82.91 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.3% to 88.13 a barrel.

  • Gold edged lower to $2,332 an ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose four basis points to 4.644%.

  • Bitcoin was down 3.29% to $64,393.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Revival in Japanese Stock Market Hinges on Domestic Demand Taking Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s stock market needs to see more domestically-oriented companies step up their game to fuel further rallies, but the outlook for wages and the yen complicates the picture.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapFlorida’s Home Insurance

  • Markets wary of intervention as yen struggles at 155 level

    The yen was pinned on the weaker side of 155 per dollar on Thursday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kicks off its two-day rate-setting meeting, leaving traders nervous as to whether Tokyo will intervene while policy deliberations are still underway. Having traded in a tight range over the past few days, a buoyant dollar finally broke above the 155 yen level for the first time since 1990 in the previous session, and was last steady at 155.34 yen in early Asia trade. Intense speculation of intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the yen had hampered the dollar's ascent towards the psychologically key level, seen by some market participants as a line in the sand that would prompt Tokyo to take action.

  • UK Futures Broker Marex Group’s IPO Raises $292 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Marex Group Plc and a group of the London-based firm’s shareholders raised about $292 million in a US initial public offering priced within a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapFlorida’s Home Insurance Industry May Be Wors

  • Einhorn’s Greenlight Underperformed ‘Broken’ Stock Market Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital underperformed the “fundamentally broken” stock market at the start of the year, according to a letter to investors.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapFlorida’s Home Insurance Industry May Be Worse Than

  • Stocks hit by tech slump; yen flails at intervention zone

    Asian stocks fell on Thursday as disappointing earnings forecasts from Facebook parent Meta Platforms hammered tech shares, while the yen's slump past 155 per dollar for the first time since 1990 raised the spectre of intervention from Tokyo. The predictable hit to Asian tech stocks took MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei slid 1.3%, while China stocks also fell, with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index 0.5% lower.

  • Apple loses top spot in China market with shipments down 6.6% in Q1, data shows

    Honor and Huawei were tied for the top spot, with Honor's market share rising to 17.1% and Huawei's share climbing to 17%, IDC said, while the iPhone maker's market share fell to 15.6%. The IDC declares a statistical tie when the difference between the share of revenue or shipments between two or more vendors is 0.1% or less. "Apple's price promotions in the quarter were unable to mitigate the impact of the intense competition from Android players," Arthur Guo, senior research analyst at IDC China said in the report.

  • China drives both EV production and sales—but the fate of the country’s EV brands could soon be in the hands of emerging markets like Thailand

    While sales of EVs in emerging markets like Southeast Asia are still small, they’re growing fast.

  • Why PepsiCo Stock Was Bouncing Back Today

    Morgan Stanley sees more upside to the beverage stock.

  • Chipotle blows by earnings estimates as resilient foot traffic, margin expansion boost Q1 results

    Chipotle posted another strong quarter against a difficult macro backdrop.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.