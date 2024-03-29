Stock market today: US stocks close mixed but traders enjoy best start to the year since 2019

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The S&P 500 ended at a record high Thursday to cap off its strongest first quarter in five years on Thursday.

US stocks were little changed on Thursday, closing mixed to end a short week, though each of the three benchmark indexes capped off winning months and quarters.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed at a record high, cementing its best first quarter since 2019 after climbing more than 10.7% in the three-month stretch.

Initial unemployment filings for the week ending March 16 came in lower than expected at 210,000 versus the 211,000 expected by Dow Jones estimates. Meanwhile, the US Department of Commerce said real gross domestic product climbed by a revised estimate of 3.4% year-over-year last quarter.

Jerome Powell will deliver remarks on Friday, and investors will also be watching for the release of February personal consumption expenditures data, which is the central bank's preferred measure of inflation.

The US stock market will be closed for Good Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 2% to $82.98 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved higher 1.6% to $87.50 a barrel.

Gold climbed 1.35% to $2,224.60 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield was nearly flat at 4.206%.

Bitcoin jumped 3.36% to $70,929.

