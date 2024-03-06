Stock market today: US stocks fall as mega-cap tech giants weigh on broader markets

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange puts his hand on his face in September 2008. Richard Drew/AP

US stocks dropped on Tuesday as a trio of mega-cap tech giants continued their sell-offs.

Tesla and Apple moved lower on concerns about their exposure to China and its impact on sales.

Alphabet also extended its decline on Tuesday as investors question whether its behind in the AI race.

Shares of Apple declined by about 3% and briefly traded below $170 as investors grew concerned about its exposure to China and weakening iPhone sales in the region. Research firm Counterpoint said iPhone sales plunged 24% in China in the first six weeks of the year, while competitor Huawei saw its popularity rise in the country.

Tesla stock fell about 4% on Tuesday, extending its 7% decline on Monday, as February vehicle sales in China showed a 19% year-over-year decline for Tesla. The EV-maker sold 60,365 vehicles in China last month, representing its lowest month of sales in the country since December 2022, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Finally, shares of Alphabet were weak in Tuesday trades, dropping about 1% and extending its 3% decline from Monday as investors continue to question where the company stands in the AI race following its botched rollout of Gemini.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.65% to $78.23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 0.87% to $82.08 a barrel.

Gold jumped 0.52% to $2,137.30 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield declined by 8 basis points to 4.13%.

Bitcoin dropped 8.6% to $62,442.

