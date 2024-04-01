Stock market today: US stocks edge higher amid rate-cut optimism after new inflation data

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaking during a December 13 press conference in Washington, DC. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US stocks edged higher on Monday as investors digested new inflation data and gear up for the start of the second-quarter.

PCE inflation data was released on Friday when the stock market was closed for Good Friday, so investors are now reacting to the data.

The year-over-year PCE price index rose 2.5% in February, in line with economist expectations, and core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 2.8% in February, also in line with expectations.

The data bodes well for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in June, based on futures data from the CME. The probability of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Fed's June FOMC meeting rose from about 55% before the data to 60% today.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a note to clients over the weekend that the PCE data "gives Powell and Fed more confidence that inflation is falling" faster than consensus and added that it is "good for stocks."

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Monday:

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil edged higher by 0.08% to $83.24 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped by 0.07% to $86.94 a barrel.

Gold jumped 1.72% to $2,277.00 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.26%.

Bitcoin dropped by 2.20% to $69,745.

