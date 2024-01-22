Stock market today: US stocks climb as techs power higher again

US stocks inched higher on Monday to put the S&P 500 on track for another record high, as investors became more upbeat about the health of the economy and looked to coming earnings for signs of an AI boom for techs.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.3% after the index notched its first record close since January 2022 on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added roughly 0.2%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) jumped 0.5%.

An AI-fueled surge in tech shares has helped pull stocks out of their early-2024 doldrums, bringing the major indexes into positive territory for January. Given that, quarterly results from the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) later this week will be closely watched, as how tech earnings perform could well indicate where the market heads in the short term.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve officials whose comments have buffeted stocks will stay quiet ahead of policymakers' next meeting on Jan. 30. But readings on GDP and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the week could shed light on the debate that has been driving markets: when the Fed will pivot to cutting interest rates.

In individual stocks, Boeing (BA) came under more pressure after the FAA urged airlines to carry out checks on another class of 737 jet that uses the same door plugs as on the MAX 9 that suffered a midair blowout.

Meanwhile, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) shares sank about 15% on Monday. The agricultural trading giant has placed its CFO on leave and cut its earnings outlook as it faces a probe into its accounts.

Live 3 updates Stocks open higher as Nvidia, Meta touch new highs Stocks climbed higher on Monday, on pace for another record breaking session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.3% following its first record close on Friday since January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped about 0.5%. Technology and consumer discretionary stocks were leading the gains in early trading. Nvidia (NVDA) was the biggest advancer among the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, touching fresh all-time highs. Social media platform Meta (META) is also touching record intraday highs.

Investors have a 1940 problem Bloomberg's Lu Wang is out with a great story this morning chronicling the challenges facing active managers in an environment where a few megacap companies are powering the index to record highs. The basic problem is basic math — with the "Magnificent Seven" stocks accounting for about a 30% weight in the S&P 500 and investors prevented from holding those stocks in this proportion, keeping up with the benchmark index cannot be done by matching the benchmark. Now, of course, mutual fund mangers could stuff their funds with ETFs that track the S&P 500. But that's not why investors pay the stepped-up fees charged by active funds. At issue, specifically, is the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs how actively-managed stock funds can behave. As Morningstar's Robby Greengold wrote last year, the law "implies that an allocation of 5% or more to a single security is uncomfortably large; to earn the diversified status, a mutual fund must limit the aggregate share of such positions to 25% of its assets." In Section 5, specifically, the Act states: "Diversified company" means a management company which meets the following requirements: At least 75 per centum of the value of its total assets is represented by cash and cash items (including receivables), Government securities, securities of other investment companies, and other securities for the purposes of this calculation limited in respect of any one issuer to an amount not greater in value than 5 per centum of the value of the total assets of such management company and to not more than 10 per centum of the outstanding voting securities of such issuer. Basically, your fund needs to be mostly liquid, the investments spread widely, and remain mostly passive as it relates to the management of the companies invested in. And this final piece offers another notable wrinkle for the active fund management community. Most investors using mutual funds to allocate capital probably aren't looking to become activist investors. But, if they were, these rules preclude this possible strategy wrinkle. Just another way the investment world is a treacherous place for stock pickers.

A long break between record highs is bullish for stocks The stock market closed at a record high on Friday. Early Monday, futures were pointing to further gains. And while regular readers are likely familiar with the refrain, at this point, that stocks usually go up, history offers more support than this to the notion that the more than two year break between record closes portends good things ahead for US equities. In a note to clients on Monday, Keith Lerner, co-CIO at Truist Wealth, noted that in 13 of the 14 prior instances the S&P 500 went at least a year between record closes the index was higher a year later. The average 12-month return over these periods stood at 14%, well above the ~10% average annual gain realized by the S&P 500. Lerner notes the one instance this failed was May 2007, as the global financial crisis broke out a year later amid the collapse of the US housing market under the strain of high interest rates. "This reiterates the importance of the business cycle and the ability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick the soft economic landing which is now being baked into markets," Lerner noted. After long breaks between record closes, stocks tend to do better than average over the next 12 months. (Source: Trust IAG, FactSet)

