Stock market today: US stocks fall after inflation cools less than anticipated

US stocks fell on Tuesday, sliding away from recent highs as investors digested a hotter-than-expected January inflation report that showed prices cooling slower than forecasts anticipated.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank about 1.3%, after the benchmark faltered Monday in its bid to keep its historic rally above 5,000 going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell nearly 1%, losing grip of a record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped about 2%.

When removing the volatile food and energy categories, Tuesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) release showed "core" prices increased 0.4% in January, their largest monthly gain since April 2023. On a headline basis, prices increased 3.1%, above economist estimates but a deceleration from a 3.4% annual gain in December.

Also in focus is the next wave of corporate results in a better-than-expected earnings season. Eyes are on Coca-Cola (KO), Shopify (SHOP), and Airbnb (ABNB), among others, as investors watch for signs of a broadening beyond the "Magnificent Seven" earnings projections to drive market returns.

In other markets, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovered below $50,000 after the leading cryptocurrency hit the closely watched level for the first time since 2021, seen as a remarkable comeback.