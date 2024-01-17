Advertisement
Stock market today: US stocks fall as rate-cut bets get a reality check

Karen Friar and Josh Schafer

US stocks fell on Wednesday to signal no letup in a rough January, as investors' optimism for interest rate cuts got a reality check and worries grew about China's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.7%, set to build on Tuesday's losing start to the holiday-shortened week. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down roughly 1%.

Stocks have struggled as policymakers push back against persistent bets that central banks will cut rates early and often in 2024. ECB president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday joined the likes of Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller in warning that expectations of imminent loosening are too high.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Another knock back came from disappointing GDP data, suggesting that China's growth is flagging despite stimulus measures. Oil prices fell amid fears of a pullback in demand from the world's second-biggest economy.

Also out Wednesday, the December retail sales report showed consumer spending remains resilient. Retail sales grew 0.6% in December, according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.4% increase, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Josh Schafer

    Interest rate sensitive sectors lead stocks lower

    It's a sea of red with all eleven sectors in negative territory Wednesday afternoon as investors scaled back bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.7%, set to build on Tuesday's losing start to the holiday-shortened week. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down roughly 1%.

    Interest rate sensitive sectors like Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE), which ripped higher amid the soft-landing euphoria following the Fed's December meeting, are the days biggest laggards. Real Estate is down more than 2% on the day and now off more than 4% this month.

    Source: Yahoo Finance
  • Josh Schafer

    The poorest Americans are getting the biggest benefit from falling inflation

    Inflation's rapid decline is benefiting America's lowest earners.

    In research released on Tuesday, Oxford Economics reported that real wage growth, which is adjusted for inflation, is currently the strongest in the lowest income quartile at about 3%, compared to just more than 1% growth for the highest income earnings.

    Source: Oxford Economics

    This, Oxford Economics argues, could be crucial for the resilient consumer spending story to continue in 2024.

    "Beyond being good news for low earners, it adds reasons for optimism on the broader outlook for consumer spending at the margins," Oxford Economics Lead US economist Michael Pearce wrote in a note to clients. "The lowest quartile of the population account for just 8% of income, but they have a much higher propensity to consume out of income, accounting for 13% of spending."

    A chart from Oxford Economics shows lower income consumers spend more of their paycheck than higher earners, meaning strong purchasing power for the lower income cohort could help support consumer spending.
    A chart from Oxford Economics shows lower income consumers spend more of their paycheck than higher earners, meaning strong purchasing power for the lower income cohort could help support consumer spending.
  • Josh Schafer

    Spirit stock stumbles further

    Spirit (SAVE) stock tumbled about 25% on Wednesday morning.

    The move extends the roughly 50% loss seen in shares of the low-cost carrier on Tuesday after a Federal judge blocked a planned merger between JetBlue (JBLU) and Spirit.

    Bank of America placed an Underperform rating on Spirit Wednesday with a $5 price target.

    "We believe SAVE has a difficult path ahead to return to its historical level of growth and profitability, which could create risk for the $1.1B in debt due in September 2025," Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

  • Dani Romero

    Homebuilders are feeling better about the housing market as mortgage rates fall

    Lower mortgage rates fueled an increase in homebuilder enthusiasm to start the new year.

    Builders’ confidence rose 7 points to 44 in January, per the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, marking a second consecutive monthly gain.

    “Lower interest rates improved housing affordability conditions this past month, bringing some buyers back into the market after being sidelined in the fall by higher borrowing costs,” said NAHB chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala., in a press release.

    “Single-family starts are expected to grow in 2024, adding much needed inventory to the market. However, builders will face growing challenges with building material cost and availability, as well as lot supply.”

    Builders’ sales expectations for the next six months jumped 12 points to 57. A number above 50 is considered good.

    Builders still kept slashing home prices to drive up sales, with 31% reporting cutting them, down from 36% during the previous two months, the lowest rate since last August, per the NAHB report.

    Over 60% of builders continue to roll out some type of sale incentive in January to entice more buyers back into the market.

  • Josh Schafer

    March rate cut bets are receding

    Markets are continuing to price in less of a chance that the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in March.

    As of Wednesday, investor bets place a 57% chance the Fed cuts in March, per the CME FedWatch Tool. That's down from a 67% chance last week and a 71% chance seen a month ago.

    The move comes amid commentary from central bankers that the Fed will be patient in its cutting approach.

    "With economic activity and labor markets in good shape and inflation coming down gradually to 2%, I see no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past," Fed governor Christopher Waller said in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

    The tampered expectations for Fed cuts have hit interest rate-sensitive areas of the market that initially soared to end 2023. In January alone, the Russell 2000 (^RUT) is now down 6%.

  • Josh Schafer

    Stocks open lower

    US stocks fell on Wednesday to signal no letup in a rough January, as investors' optimism for interest rate cuts got a reality check and worries grew about China's economy.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.7%, set to build on Tuesday's losing start to the holiday-shortened week. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down roughly 1.1%.

    Stocks have struggled as policymakers push back against persistent bets that central banks will cut rates early and often in 2024. ECB president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday joined the likes of Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller in warning that expectations of imminent loosening are too high.

  • Brett LoGiurato

    Stock futures tumble with retail sales in focus

    Good morning! Stock futures are down this Wednesday morning, continuing their slow start to the year. Retail sales are the big data point to watch today, coming at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Earnings today: Charles Schwab (SCHW), Alcoa (AA), Discover (DFS), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Citizens Financial (CFG), Prologis (PLD).

