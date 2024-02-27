Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,072.33
    +2.80 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,963.10
    -106.13 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,005.03
    +28.77 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.95
    +16.98 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.29
    +0.71 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.60
    +5.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2677
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3680
    -0.2840 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    57,046.89
    +5,322.26 (+10.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,678.90
    -5.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     
Live

Stock market today: US stocks mostly muted as Wall Street watches and waits

110
Alexandra Canal and Karen Friar

US stocks were stuck in a holding pattern on Tuesday after a pullback from all-time highs, with retail earnings on tap to occupy investors counting down to a crucial inflation report.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) were little changed in the wake of a retreat from record levels. Tech stocks were more upbeat, with a rise of 0.2% for the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC).

Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy. Looming over investors is the PCE index report due Thursday, a key inflation input into the Federal Reserve's rate-setting decisions.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Given the market's preoccupation with the timing of a rate cut, the PCE print is seen as a potential catalyst for stocks to move in either direction. In the meantime, economic updates on Tuesday cover consumer confidence, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and durable goods orders.

By contrast, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) soared to two-year highs, briefly breaking above $57,000 per token, with gains buoyed by a big investment from MicroStrategy (MSTR). Shares of bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges such as Coinbase (COIN) rose alongside the leading digital currency.

Early morning earnings reports from major retailers gave a window into how the consumer is faring. Macy's (M) shares slipped as it revealed plans to shutter 150 stores in a turnaround bid and reported another quarter of sales. Lowe's (LOW) downbeat 2024 sales and profit outlook weighed on the home improvement chain's stock.

Live3 updates
  • Alexandra Canal

    Stocks mostly muted

    US stocks were mostly muted in early trading on Tuesday as investors digested a slew of retail earnings reports and awaited upcoming PCE inflation data, due Thursday.

    Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) were little changed in the wake of a pullback from all-time highs. Tech stocks were more upbeat, with a rise of 0.3% for the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC).

  • Brian Sozzi

    Macy's says it's closing 150 more stores

    Just wow, Macy's (M).

    In an effort to fend off an overthrowing of its board by activist investor Arkhouse (who has nominated nine directors to the board), Macy's dropped a bombshell this morning: it plans to close 150 "underproductive" stores, with 50 being shut down this year.

    The goal: boost profit margins and cash flow and potentially, push the stock price higher.

    This is a huge, huge number for a company that has shuttered hundreds of stores across the country in the past decade.

    I will push to the side on what this could mean to the battle with Arkhouse for now.

    But what I will say is this is likely bullish for the general merchandise departments at discounters Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and TJX Companies (TJX) long-term. Essentially, Macy's exiting a fresh round of neighborhoods in the United States and in turn sending market share to competitors both in store and online.

    I think the closures say a lot about how the shift to digital shopping continues to impact legacy retailers such as Macy's.

    By the way, naturally Amazon (AMZN) is a winner here. It has made great strides in apparel and general merchandise selections and considering it continues to cut delivery times, expect the tech beast to continue to put major pressure on department store retailers.

  • Brian Sozzi

    It still isn't pretty in the housing market

    The vibe around the US housing market still isn't pretty, and likely won't be any better until later this year.

    Appliance giant Whirlpool (WHR) just dropped some guidance ahead of an investor day down at the New York Stock Exchange today that says a lot about the continued pressures in the market.

    Despite a major innovation push this year (notably an aggressive push into new small appliances such as automated KitchenAid espresso makers) the company guided to flat sales in North America year over year.

    The company doesn't really see top line improvement until 2026, where it outlined a 2% to 3% compound annual sales growth rate for its largest market — North America.

    I will be diving into the guide more with Whirlpool chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer in a chat that will air on Yahoo Finance Live today in the 3 p.m. ET hour.

    The positive here: the notorious industrial cost-cutter thinks it could expand its profit margins this year, next year and in 2026 by removing a good amount of costs.

    Keep in mind this back-end weighted outlook from Whirlpool comes on the heels of a lackluster new home sales report this week.

    Bottom line is for housing derivative stocks like Whirlpool, Home Depot (HD), etc. to work higher again there will have to be new indications on when the Fed will be cutting interest rates. The expectations on rate cuts this year has been pushed back a lot amid stronger than expected inflation readings and various Fed speak.

    That said, I am a buyer of one of those new KitchenAid automatic espresso makers. Snazzy tool to deliver caffeine to me in a super efficient manner!

Advertisement