Stock market today: US stocks mostly muted as Wall Street watches and waits

US stocks were stuck in a holding pattern on Tuesday after a pullback from all-time highs, with retail earnings on tap to occupy investors counting down to a crucial inflation report.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) were little changed in the wake of a retreat from record levels. Tech stocks were more upbeat, with a rise of 0.2% for the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC).

Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy. Looming over investors is the PCE index report due Thursday, a key inflation input into the Federal Reserve's rate-setting decisions.

Given the market's preoccupation with the timing of a rate cut, the PCE print is seen as a potential catalyst for stocks to move in either direction. In the meantime, economic updates on Tuesday cover consumer confidence, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and durable goods orders.

By contrast, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) soared to two-year highs, briefly breaking above $57,000 per token, with gains buoyed by a big investment from MicroStrategy (MSTR). Shares of bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges such as Coinbase (COIN) rose alongside the leading digital currency.

Early morning earnings reports from major retailers gave a window into how the consumer is faring. Macy's (M) shares slipped as it revealed plans to shutter 150 stores in a turnaround bid and reported another quarter of sales. Lowe's (LOW) downbeat 2024 sales and profit outlook weighed on the home improvement chain's stock.