Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,240.58
    -0.95 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,705.08
    -76.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,403.71
    +1.88 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.95
    -5.61 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.84
    -0.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    2,180.40
    -4.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    -0.0590 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2615
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2460
    -0.3580 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,316.85
    -3,527.80 (-5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,931.18
    +48.63 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,888.43
    +72.77 (+0.18%)
     
Live

Stock market today: US stocks open flat but still eye weekly wins

12
Alexandra Canal and Karen Friar

US stocks opened mostly flat on Friday as the major indexes look for an upbeat end to a record-setting week with the prospect of a reversal from interest rate hikes buoying investors' spirits.

Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which is eyeing the key 40,000 mark, opened flat to start the day. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened marginally lower, down about 0.1%.

The gauges are on track for solid weekly gains, having racked up all-time closing highs after the Federal Reserve soothed worries it might scale back its forecast for rate cuts this year. Optimism that borrowing costs have peaked is also riding high on signs other big central banks are ready to pivot.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for your money

Among corporates, FedEx (FDX) shares jumped about 9% in early trading after operating margins at the parcel giant's largest unit improved amid a profit beat. But Nike (NKE) shares slid over 7% as the market absorbed disappointing sales guidance in its mixed results.

Live3 updates
  • Alexandra Canal

    Stocks open mostly flat

    US stocks opened mostly flat on Friday as the major indexes look for an upbeat end to a record-setting week.

    Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) opened flat to start the day. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened marginally lower, down about 0.1%.

  • Something to watch on FedEx

    FedEx (FDX) shares are rocking by 12% this morning after earnings last night.

    It was another quarter where FedEx management proved they were serious about slashing billions of dollars in costs from the business. The Street loves it when old companies like this reduce bloat and complexity from their operating models. And FedEx is doing just that.

    To that end, keep an eye on the negotiations between FedEx and the US Postal Service.

    FedEx allocates about 100 aircraft to carry Postal Service business, costing it about $3 billion annually, according to data from FreightWaves. The business has been a drag on the company's earnings, the industry publication says.

    So with its renewed focus on cost-cutting, FedEx may be inclined to walk away from the Postal Service deal or strike a better bargain. Both would likely be viewed favorably by investors.

    Here's what FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere said on the earnings call:

    "Our current contract with the United States Postal Service expires on September 29. We have made significant progress in negotiations for a new contract that aligns with our ongoing network transformation plans while providing the USPS with the operational reliability and outstanding service we have delivered for them for more than two decades. A new multiyear agreement would provide a more efficient network with service to fewer markets. It would allow us to better adjust our overall network to demand."

  • Brian Sozzi

    Lululemon gets pummeled

    Full disclosure: I own a lot of Lululemon (LULU) clothes.

    They fit great. They last forever. And honestly, I look and feel my best in them — as is currently the case while I type this one.

    But do I really need one more pricey Lululemon shirt right now? Not exactly, and this is something others may be wrestling with in combing the company's earnings call transcript from Thursday night.

    "As you've heard from others in our industry, there has been a shift in the US consumer behavior of late, and we're navigating what has been a slower start to the year in this market," Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said on the call.

    Considering the core Lululemon shopper is higher income and likely exposed to rising stock prices, McDonald's comments were odd — and a potential signal of short-term Lululemon demand fatigue.

    Shares are getting pummeled by 13% this morning as first quarter EPS guidance was $0.14 below consensus using the top-end of management's range.

Advertisement