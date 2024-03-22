Alexandra Canal
Live
Stock market today: US stocks open flat but still eye weekly wins
US stocks opened mostly flat on Friday as the major indexes look for an upbeat end to a record-setting week with the prospect of a reversal from interest rate hikes buoying investors' spirits.
Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which is eyeing the key 40,000 mark, opened flat to start the day. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened marginally lower, down about 0.1%.
The gauges are on track for solid weekly gains, having racked up all-time closing highs after the Federal Reserve soothed worries it might scale back its forecast for rate cuts this year. Optimism that borrowing costs have peaked is also riding high on signs other big central banks are ready to pivot.
Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for your money
Among corporates, FedEx (FDX) shares jumped about 9% in early trading after operating margins at the parcel giant's largest unit improved amid a profit beat. But Nike (NKE) shares slid over 7% as the market absorbed disappointing sales guidance in its mixed results.
Live3 updates
Something to watch on FedEx
FedEx (FDX) shares are rocking by 12% this morning after earnings last night.
It was another quarter where FedEx management proved they were serious about slashing billions of dollars in costs from the business. The Street loves it when old companies like this reduce bloat and complexity from their operating models. And FedEx is doing just that.
To that end, keep an eye on the negotiations between FedEx and the US Postal Service.
FedEx allocates about 100 aircraft to carry Postal Service business, costing it about $3 billion annually, according to data from FreightWaves. The business has been a drag on the company's earnings, the industry publication says.
So with its renewed focus on cost-cutting, FedEx may be inclined to walk away from the Postal Service deal or strike a better bargain. Both would likely be viewed favorably by investors.
Here's what FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere said on the earnings call:
"Our current contract with the United States Postal Service expires on September 29. We have made significant progress in negotiations for a new contract that aligns with our ongoing network transformation plans while providing the USPS with the operational reliability and outstanding service we have delivered for them for more than two decades. A new multiyear agreement would provide a more efficient network with service to fewer markets. It would allow us to better adjust our overall network to demand."