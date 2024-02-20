Advertisement
Live

Stock market today: US stocks slide as earnings take center stage

43
Alexandra Canal and Karen Friar

US stocks fell on Tuesday, setting up for more losses as investors looked to big retailer earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience amid doubts about the odds of a "soft landing."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning losses, dropping roughly 0.4% to kick off a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped around 0.2% after the three gauges closed a turbulent week lower.

Earnings are front of mind as markets reopen after the Presidents' Day break, with quarterly reports from leading US retailers Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) on the docket. Shares of Home Depot dipped after it signaled demand has failed to pick up amid "sticky" inflation, while Walmart jumped as its upbeat sales outlook and dividend increase boosted the mood.

Recent data has challenged the idea the economy is headed for a future where inflation falls to the Federal Reserve's 2% target without a severe downturn, prompting a pullback in bets on a spring interest-rate cut.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Looming large are Wednesday's earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), seen as a potential turning point for markets. With just a handful of megacap stocks driving the lion's shares of gains, any shortfall amid high hopes for the AI-focused chipmaker — the third-biggest company by market value — risks a pullback for stocks more broadly.

In corporate news, Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares popped more than 10% in early trading on news that Warren Buffett-backed Capital One (COF) plans to buy the credit card issuer in a $35 billion deal that would create the sixth-largest US bank by assets.

Elsewhere, and adding to the muted mood, China's central bank cut its key mortgage rate by a record amount in a bid to halt a worsening property crisis.

Live3 updates
  • Alexandra Canal

    Stocks slide to kick off shortened trading week

    US stocks fell on Tuesday to kick off a shortened holiday trading week.

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning losses, dropping roughly 0.4%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped around 0.2% after the three gauges closed a turbulent week lower.

    All eyes now turn to earnings with leading US retailers Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) reporting mixed quarterly results on Tuesday. Chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report earnings on Wednesday.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Decoding Walmart’s $2.3 Billion Deal for TV Maker Vizio

    Yours truly and the Yahoo Finance Live team are sitting down with Walmart (WMT) CFO John David Rainey today at 9:30am ET – so we plan to drill into the company’s play for Vizio (VZIO) revealed this morning along with earnings.

    At first, you would think this deal is all about selling more TVs at Walmart during the Super Bowl or Christmas. Vizio, after all, relies on Walmart for about 50% of its annual sales.

    But there is so much more to this deal beneath the surface, which Walmart alludes to in its press release:

    • This is a big data play: Walmart is going to gain impressive access to consumer behavior via Vizio’s Inscape measuring system. More on that process here.

    • This is a big advertising play: Amazon (AMZN) has been making bank on ad sales for some time, and under the radar so has Walmart. In the fourth quarter, Walmart delivered double-digit percentage ad sales growth in its US division, Sam’s Club and International division. This will now be turbocharged for Walmart via access to Vizio’s Smartcast operating system.

    Ultimately, this deal is bad news for Roku (ROKU). Shares are down 6% on the news after getting hit on deal speculation a couple weeks back. Trade Desk (TTD) is also being sent lower by 3% – but I need to do more work on their business before saying there is a bad impact to them.

    No real movement in shares of Best Buy (BBY) on the news, though Citi did reiterate a sell rating on the stock this morning into earnings later this month.

    Vizio shares are up 16%.

    Before you go, a look back at Yahoo Finance's coverage of Vizio's IPO in 2021 via a chat with their CFO Adam Townsend.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Capital One's $35.3 billion Discover deal is unwelcome news for Visa, Mastercard, and Amex

    I could tell you who is probably having a busy morning: top execs at Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and American Express (AXP) following Capital One’s (COF) $35.3 billion deal for Discover (DFS).

    I suspect they will be fielding calls from investors who will be curious on their thoughts on what this transaction could mean for the future of competition in the payments space (notice I say could, because in this regulatory climate and ahead of an election, a consumer credit card deal will be very closely scrutinized by regulators).

    Some initial talking points on what this combined company will look like:

    • Total asset base of $630 billion.

    • Broken down as follows: $254 billion of credit card receivables, $90 billion of commercial loans, $85 billion of consumer loans, $10 billion of student loans and $145 billion of other earning assets.

    • About $2.7 billion in pre-tax synergies.

    The vibe on the Street this morning is that the deal makes strong sense for Capital One and is the right move even if the price tag is stiff (said price tag is hitting Capital One’s stock to the tune of over 3%).

    But it’s the commentary around Visa, Mastercard and Amex implications that have captured most of my attention (note: shares of Visa, Mastercard and Amex are all lower) this morning.

    For your review:

    "According to The Nilson Report, Capital One issued debit and credit cards generated ~$600 billion in purchase volume in 2022 (3% of V/MA global volume), making it the third largest domestic issuer of V/MA credit cards (~60% of its credit card portfolio being with Mastercard according to Nilson, ~40% Visa) and the twelfth largest debit card issuer (primarily Mastercard, we believe). We expect any transition away from V/MA would likely be slow (Mastercard renewed its network partnership with Capital One in 1Q22, Visa in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022) and portfolio by-portfolio (V/MA have a ~40% larger global acceptance network). Acknowledging Discover’s network is much smaller generating 2% the volume as V/MA globally, it gives Capital One the optionality to negotiate away from (or price-down) the global networks over time, in our view." - JP Morgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang

    "We believe the combination of COF and DFS should be strategically compelling from a competitive perspective vs. V/MA. At a high level, the risk to the networks is simple—can COF monetize DFS’s network capabilities, which historically have not gained much market share vs. the networks? COF’s strong card and banking presence could prove to be the combo platter that starts a more competitive environment vs. V/MA and AMEX. Obviously, V/MA do not underwrite credit and therefore must rely on their card issuing bank relationships for direction and non-anonymized data, but in an environment of AI, whereby large 'specific' data assets are becoming more valuable, the combination of Capital One and Discover becomes more compelling, in our view. All else equal, we believe the combination could prove to be more competitive for V/MA and thus worth watching." - RBC analyst Daniel Perlin

