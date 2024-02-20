Stock market today: US stocks slide as earnings take center stage

US stocks fell on Tuesday, setting up for more losses as investors looked to big retailer earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience amid doubts about the odds of a "soft landing."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning losses, dropping roughly 0.4% to kick off a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped around 0.2% after the three gauges closed a turbulent week lower.

Earnings are front of mind as markets reopen after the Presidents' Day break, with quarterly reports from leading US retailers Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) on the docket. Shares of Home Depot dipped after it signaled demand has failed to pick up amid "sticky" inflation, while Walmart jumped as its upbeat sales outlook and dividend increase boosted the mood.

Recent data has challenged the idea the economy is headed for a future where inflation falls to the Federal Reserve's 2% target without a severe downturn, prompting a pullback in bets on a spring interest-rate cut.

Looming large are Wednesday's earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), seen as a potential turning point for markets. With just a handful of megacap stocks driving the lion's shares of gains, any shortfall amid high hopes for the AI-focused chipmaker — the third-biggest company by market value — risks a pullback for stocks more broadly.

In corporate news, Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares popped more than 10% in early trading on news that Warren Buffett-backed Capital One (COF) plans to buy the credit card issuer in a $35 billion deal that would create the sixth-largest US bank by assets.

Elsewhere, and adding to the muted mood, China's central bank cut its key mortgage rate by a record amount in a bid to halt a worsening property crisis.