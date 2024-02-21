Stock market today: US stocks slip in countdown to Nvidia earnings

US stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors counted down to high-stakes earnings from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) and the release of Federal Reserve minutes that could set hopes for interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped roughly 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way lower, down 0.5% on the heels of Tuesday's declines.
Stocks are lagging with the focus fixed on looming results from Nvidia, whose shares fell 4% on Tuesday for their worst day since Oct. 17 as investors positioned for the release. Expectations are running high for the chipmaker's fourth quarter results, seen both as a barometer for the AI trade and a potential turning point for stocks more broadly.
In corporates, shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) tumbled over 25% after the cybersecurity provider cut its annual revenue forecast, igniting concerns about a potential pullback in tech spending. Meanwhile, Walgreens shares (WBA) slid 3% after the pharmacy giant lost its spot on the blue-chip Dow index to Amazon (AMZN).
The wait is also on for minutes from the Fed's January meeting, scrutinized for insight into whether policymakers are anywhere near likely to ease up on interest rates. Recent discouraging data has prompted a wavering in conviction the central bank will cut rates in June, seen as the most probable timing.
US stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors counted down to high-stakes earnings from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) and the release of Federal Reserve minutes that could set hopes for interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped roughly 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way lower, down 0.5% on the heels of Tuesday's declines.
Brian Sozzi
TrendWatch: Here Comes Talk of Deflation
From inflation to the opposite of inflation.
Deflation is starting to creep up into the conference calls and presentations of consumer companies. It’s also starting to impact top line sales trends as prices well, deflate.
Where we have heard deflation used already this week:
Tuesday's Home Depot Earnings Call: Deflation was mentioned six times on the conference call. “Deflation from core commodity categories negatively impacted our average ticket by 35 basis points during the fourth quarter, driven by deflation in lumber and copper wire. During the fourth quarter, we continued to see, on average, a decline in lumber prices relative to a year ago.” -Billy Bastek, EVP Merchandising at Home Depot (HD)
Tuesday's Walmart Earnings Call: Deflation mentioned two times on the conference call: “During our Q3 call, I mentioned that we might find ourselves in a deflationary position early in calendar 2024. In Walmart U.S., we're there in general merchandise, but the slope of the decline softened during Q4, meaning the prices are lower than a year ago, but not as much as the trend line would have suggested at the end of Q3. We saw the trend line for food and consumables in Walmart U.S. soften too, resulting in our retail prices in food and consumables being slightly higher than a year ago.” Doug McMillon, Walmart (WMT) CEO
This is a topic I plan to dive into at 10:40 a.m. ET on Yahoo Finance Live in a chat with the CEO of Mondelez (MDLZ), Dirk Van de Put. The Oreo-maker's sales outlook at the CAGNY conference (where Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma has been stationed this week, firing off these interesting insights) yesterday suggests it's poised to overcome deflation in 2024, but more to come from our interview soon.
Brian Sozzi
Palo Alto Networks gets pummeled
If you could only hear the chatter very early in the morning in the Yahoo Finance newsroom on one of the more favorite tickers on our platform: lightning-hot tech play Palo Alto Networks (PANW)…
The a.m. team seems to be of the view that Palo Alto Networks is unstoppable (which is in line probably with a lot of you that have traded this name in the past two years). I get it: The stock gained 377% in the past five years before the 22% premarket, post-earnings drubbing today. Palo Alto’s meteoric stock price has been supported by strong rates of growth amid demand for cybersecurity products.
But I reminded the team that several things appeared to change fundamentally around Palo Alto Networks last night. And if you put them together, the steep sell-off looks warranted, and the stock may stay capped in the near-term until investors get more comfortable.
For one, the company’s billings outlook was 10% below consensus expectations. Palo Alto Networks said it’s seeing some federal demand softness. I fancy there is more here, though — specifically demand softness from big companies — akin to what we heard from Cisco (CSCO) last week (it’s also in the cybersecurity business).
And two, Palo Alto Networks surprised the Street via a new pricing strategy. It’s one that could impact profit margins this year and perhaps into 2025.
The strategy shift reflects Palo Alto Networks more aggressively trying to gain market share by giving customers short-term access to solutions for "free."
"This pricing/bundling/consolidation strategy can weigh on results over the next 12-18 months," warned Stifel analyst Adam Borg in a client note this morning.
Everybody is talking about Nvidia—and some investors are getting worried. Later today, Nvidia reports results in what’s likely to be the most closely watched report in the company’s three decade history. Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to report January quarter revenue of $20.4 billion—up nearly 240% year over year—with adjusted earnings per share of $4.59.
As stock market volatility remains a constant concern, the recent move by Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos to sell billions of dollars in company stock and relocate to Florida, purportedly for tax benefits, highlights the unpredictable nature of financial markets. This action underscores a broader trend among the world’s wealthiest people, including Bezos and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who are increasingly turning to art as a strategic investment avenue. Art investment, long seen as the preser
(Bloomberg) -- Palo Alto Networks Inc. was headed for its biggest decline in seven years after the cybersecurity company cut its annual revenue forecast, stoking concerns that customers are reining in spending despite an uptick in attacks. Most Read from BloombergYour 401(k) Will Be Gone Within a DecadeLargest Covid Vaccine Study Yet Finds Links to Health ConditionsCapital One to Buy Discover for $35 Billion in Top 2024 DealUS Tells Allies Russia May Launch Anti-Satellite Nuclear Weapon Into Spa
As retirement looms, a sense of unease grips Generation X, often considered "America’s neglected middle child," which is facing a financial landscape that feels increasingly unstable. An AARP article highlighted the stories of people like freelance writer Gretchen Elhassani, 47, and university professor Mike Cundall Jr., 49, who represent the growing concern among their peers about securing a comfortable retirement. Despite diligent savings efforts, including contributions to 401(k) plans and Ro
In a comprehensive report by Bloomberg, the nuanced financial realities of America's "regular rich" are brought into sharp focus. Despite earning well above the national average, a significant portion of these individuals do not perceive themselves as wealthy, highlighting a complex relationship between income, wealth perception and societal expectations. The report, based on interviews and a nationwide survey of over 1,000 Americans who earn at least $175,000 annually — placing them in the top
2024 has really gotten rolling, and the chief issue for investors is finding the best portfolio composition to take advantage of a likely bullish environment. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, believes that the main factors to consider this year will likely be continued economic resilience and a policy shift by the Federal Reserve toward cuts in interest rates. Stoltzfus sees as many as four rate cuts coming this year, but suggests that three are more likely. Getting to
Two brand-name income stocks with yields north of 6% were gobbled up by prominent billionaires in the December-ended quarter, while a dividend stock with a 15% yield found itself on the chopping block.
Jeff Bezos sold 50 million shares in Amazon.com this month, cashing out some $8.5 billion. Amazon, which Bezos founded, said in its annual report that Bezos planned to sell up to 50 million shares until January next year, subject to certain conditions.