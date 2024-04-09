Stock market today: US stocks turn lower ahead of CPI inflation data

US stocks turned lower on Tuesday as investors bide their time until a key inflation report lands and potentially sheds light on the path of interest rates.
By mid-morning trading, all three major indexes reversed earlier session gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the move to the downside, falling about 0.7%, or more than 250 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped roughly 0.3%.
Meanwhile, fading rate-cut hopes have helped push up the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) yield near five-month highs — another potential headwind for stocks, with the 5% level seen as the key point of concern. The benchmark yield slipped about 5 basis points on Tuesday to trade around 4.4%.
At the same time, rising metals prices have sparked concerns about a feed-through effect on inflation. Copper (HG=F), a key industrial input, put on about 0.7% early Tuesday, adding to a 10% year to date gain that has prompted talk of a new bull market. Gold (GC=F) climbed above $2,380 an ounce, extending its rally to hit another fresh record.
Another catalyst on the horizon is the start of first quarter earnings season, which gets underway in earnest on Friday with results from the likes of Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC).
Brian Sozzi
Worried about a recession this year? This economist is....
Here is a word we haven't heard tossed around by economists for more than a year: recession.
But it may come back into the market debate at some point this summer, especially if interest rates aren't cut and do in fact stay higher for longer.
I just had a coffee chat with Visa's awesome economist Wayne Best here at Yahoo Finance's NYC headquarters — and was really impressed by the work his team is doing on consumers.
He showed me one chart his team recently developed looking at recession risks for this year by state. California was one of those areas at risk (as were many others), in part due to hikes caused by higher hourly wages Best explained. Elevated interest rates could also be a contributor.
Having said that, don't expect a recession tomorrow. Visa's data is showing a strong propensity to travel and spend on services in coming months. It's just a nuance nobody is talking about in markets right now, hence I wanted to put on your radar today!
Alexandra Canal
Stocks reverse earlier gains
All three major indexes reversed earlier session gains on Tuesday — just ahead of Wednesday's critical CPI report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the move to the downside, falling about 0.7%, or more than 250 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped about 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped roughly 0.3%.
Alexandra Canal
Could no rate cuts be on the table?
Markets are anticipating just two and a half 25 basis point cuts this year, down from the six cuts expected at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg data.
As investors weigh recent Fed speak and adopt a "higher for longer" interest rate mentality, a key question has emerged: Does the US economy even need rate cuts?
"[The Fed] wants to cut rates, but the economy is standing in its way," Mizuho Securities USA chief economist Steven Ricchiuto told Yahoo Finance Live early Tuesday. "The Fed is fighting the economy. In particular, they’re fighting the American consumers, and that’s a fight that I would not want to get involved in."
Ricchiuto, who does not expect the central bank to cut interest rates this year, added there are certain risks to the upside if interest rates remain unchanged.
"If the Federal Reserve was to cut interest rates without the data justifying it, then you could get into an environment where you begin to embed a 3% inflation psychology into the marketplace as opposed to a 2% inflation psychology," he explained. "That laterally shifts up the fair value trading range of the 10-year note."
If Treasury yields rise, "that's a real problem in terms of the outlook for the overall economy because clearly, that will have significant negative effects on the ability of households to purchase homes," Ricchiuto argued.
US stocks rise as investors await critical inflation data
US stocks climbed higher on Tuesday as investors await key CPI data, due Wednesday morning.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed about 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) jumped roughly 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added about 0.1%, or roughly 50 points.
Meanwhile, fading rate-cut hopes have helped push up the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) yield near five-month highs. The benchmark yield slipped about 3 basis points on Tuesday to trade around 4.4%.
Brian Sozzi
Teens clamp down on spending, but not everywhere
Teens are tightening up their spending, according to Piper Sandler's latest 'Taking Stock' research out this morning.
The spring survey showed that teen “self-reported” spending fell 6% year over year to $2,263, and rose only by 1% from the fall.
The biggest category winner is cosmetics.
Spending on beauty hit the highest level since spring 2018, interesting in the sense that Ulta (ULTA) CEO David Kimbell warned last week of an industry slowdown (his stock price was clobbered). E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) gained the most market share relative to its competitors, the survey showed.
Brian Sozzi
The PC recovery continues
Keep an eye on shares of PC makers Dell (DELL) and HP Inc. (HP) today.
PC industry firm Canalys said Tuesday that total shipments of desktops and notebooks grew 3.2% annually to 57.2 million units in the first quarter. The research outfit says this is a sign of demand building ahead of catalysts coming later this year, such as the arrival of AI PCs and the Windows 11 refresh.
“Growth in the first quarter of 2024 bodes well for a strong PC market throughout the year,” said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys. “Vendors and the channel have been working through some final stages of inventory corrections, and macroeconomic conditions in certain markets continue to limit demand. But the strength of the refresh opportunity, particularly from businesses, is beginning to come to the fore. The market is set to go from strength to strength in the coming quarters as customers prioritize upgrades in preparation for a large-scale transition to Windows 11."
Moderna shares are having their best day in nearly two months. The vaccine developer rose about 8% in morning trading Tuesday. The shares were earlier up 9%, which would mark the stock’s best performance since a 14% advance February 22.