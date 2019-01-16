The Stock Melt-Up Explained in Three Easy Pieces

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The global rebound in equities from December’s gut-wrenching sell-off has many calling it a “melt-up,” defined as a sharp and unexpected gain driven by a stampede of investors who don’t want to miss out rather than any fundamental improvements. Including Wednesday’s gains, the MSCI All-Country World Index has rallied 9.13 percent since Christmas. That’s better than the gauge’s 7.28 percent surge in the first four weeks of 2018, a performance many compared to a bubble that was ready to pop — which it did, tumbling 9 percent over the following two weeks.

Although the latest moves come with most economists downgrading their outlook for global economic growth and corporate earnings, it’s not as if the move has been built on smoke and mirrors. Medley Global Macro Managing Director Ben Emons has zeroed in on three plausible reasons for sentiment quickly shifting for the better. First is the rally in China’s yuan, which has reduced the risk of a capital flight from the country that would throw global markets into turmoil. The yuan has appreciated on speculation authorities will continue ramping up their stimulus efforts to keep the local economy from slowing much further — as it did this week. “A stable-to-stronger yuan is positive for global market sentiment,” Emons wrote in a research note. Second, the bond market is paring back the odds of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut by 2020, showing pessimism over the economy had gone too far. “A lower rate cut probability reduces expectations of a recession in the U.S.,” Emons added. Third, inflation is moderating globally, which takes the pressure off central banks from becoming too hawkish. Inflation rates are back to being lower than the targets set by either the Fed, European Central Bank or Bank of Japan. “These three reasons operate as an ‘elixir’ because they take away the fear of a global recession while at the same also avoid a global overheating,” Emons wrote.

“With interest rates going to stay fairly low as long as inflation stays low — that’s the big surprise, low inflation everywhere — you’ve got to be bullish on stocks,” Decision Economics head and co-founder Allen Sinai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Tokyo. “The equity bull market will be back. It never left.”

BOND SHIFTStocks are also getting help from the bond market, where a rally has pushed yields down from 2.27 percent on average globally a couple of months ago to 2.02 percent this week, as measured by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Total Return Index. That makes the dividends offered on stocks a more attractive option relative to the interest paid on bonds. On top of that, the amount of bonds globally with negative yields has jumped back above $8 trillion from less than $6 trillion in October. Both developments can be traced directly to the turn in rhetoric from central bankers, who just a few months ago were wringing their hands over whether or not they had fallen behind the curve in not being too hawkish. Perhaps the best example of this switch is Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. She had been one of the most hawkish members of the Fed’s policy group until she urged her peers on Tuesday to be patient and pause before considering additional rate increases. “A pause in the normalization process would give us time to assess if the economy is responding as expected with a slowing of growth to a pace that is sustainable,’’ George said in a speech. It’s no wonder that the $51 trillion Bloomberg Barclays gauge of global investment-grade obligations has already recovered half its index losses posted between last year’s record high in January and the low in November.

DRY POWDERWith bond yields heading lower, it’s not so surprising that investors are returning to stock funds. Investors added an estimated $6.9 billion to equity mutual funds in the week ended Jan. 9 after eight weeks of pulling money from them, according to data from Investment Company Institute. BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, has seen customers putting money to work this month, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in a CNBC interview Wednesday. The bulls say there is plenty of dry powder in the form of cash sitting on the sidelines. Assets in money market funds surged by $155.5 billion in the fourth quarter to $3.04 trillion. That’s the biggest increase since December 2008, when huge losses in equities, credit and other markets following Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy sent investors fleeing to cash. Money fund assets continued to grow this year, rising to $3.07 trillion as of Jan. 9. The decision these investors must make is whether it’s worth the risk to jump back into equities now or keep the money in safe, relatively attractive cash amid all the uncertainties on the horizon. The rally in stocks has pushed the average dividend yield for members of the S&P 500 Index down to within 0.75 percentage point of rates on 12-month certificates of deposit as measured by Bankrate.com. In December, the gap was about 1 percentage point.

