Stock Music Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with Artlist Ltd. & Audio Network Ltd.- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock music market size is expected to grow by USD 505.24 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stock music in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The presence of several music publishers and music streaming service providers and the high spending capacity of the population in countries such as the US will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stock Music Market: Vendor Analysis

The stock music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of different pricing policies and music varieties to compete in the market.

Artlist Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music for youtube videos and other social media.

Audio Network Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, reggae, and jazz.

Bensound - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, jazz, acoustic, and children for social media.

Envato Pty Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles through its subsidiary Envato Elements Pty Ltd.

Epidemic Sound AB - The company offers royalty-free stock music for personal content, commercial content, and enterprise content.

Read the 120- page report with TOC on "Stock Music Market Analysis Report by License model (RF and RM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Stock Music Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers & Trends - The stock music market is driven by the rising adoption of the subscription model. In addition, the expanding variety of stock music is anticipated to boost the growth of the Stock Music Market.

Challenges - The key challenges to the global stock music industry growth is the lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with the integration of digital music.

Stock Music Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

License Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

RF - size and forecast 2021-2026

RM - size and forecast 2021-2026

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Stock Music Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Stock Music Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the video game market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%.

The recorded music market size is predicted to surge to USD 21.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 13.27%.

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 505.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Earmotion Audio Creation GmbH, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, THE LICENSE LAB LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

