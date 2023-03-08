THE STOCK MUSIC MARKET TO REACH $2 BILLION BY 2028; RISING IN INDEPENDENT CONTENT CREATOR BOOMING THE MARKET GROWTH - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the stock music market will grow at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2022-2028.

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3752

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE STOCK MUSIC MARKET

285 - Pages

43 - Tables

99 - Charts

The rising demand for improving video and movie experience creates large avenues for the stock music market. The rapid shift towards digital advertising is driving the market for sound effects.

TRENDS AND SUCCESS FACTORS IN THE STOCK MUSIC MARKET:

Datamining:

Platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Shazam, and Spotify have digital footprints that are increasingly being analyzed to help businesses learn about the demographics of music listeners. This can inform brands what, where, and when stock music and genres work to impact and increase revenues.

Technological Advances

Technology has advanced and is giving sound engineers mediums to create an experience where the story revolves around the audience. The Dolby Atmos sound system, for instance, has enabled sound designers to typically 'heighten' experiences by creating a 3D audio atmosphere that can realistically depict objects moving around the audience in a cinematic setting.

Emerging sound technologies such as 3D atmosphere are rendering the creation of new listening experiences. Stock music companies that pay close attention to the type of music/sound effects that will maximize the experience using the technology expected to create demand.

Rise of Independent Content Creators

A good count of creators is earning significant income from their channels, pages, and profiles, acting as influencers or content creators, all translating to high demand for paid stock music used largely as background music or with sound effects. Currently, demand is being spurred by royalty-free and licensed music owing to the growth in independent content creation. However, stock music market vendors have also responded and designed their products and services around the trend of independent content creation, further fueling their uptake in the industry. For instance, AudioJungle introduced new licensing terms, away from the one-size-fits-all concept that allows audio files to be used in the different ways content creators would use them.

Story continues

DOWNLOAD A FREE SAMPLE FOR MORE! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3752

STOCK MUSIC MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.03 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.23 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.65 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, End-User, License, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Key Players Envato, Entertainment One, Getty Images, Musicbed, Shutterstock, Tribe of Noise, Media Music Now, SoundCloud, 123RF, Artlist, Audiosocket, Bensound, Dreamstime, FyrFly, Jamendo, Motion Array, Music Vine, Videvo, Storyblocks, Soundsnap, Earmotion Audio Creation, Epidemic Sound, Pond5, MusicRevolution, Marmoset, Soundstripe, Neosounds, and The Music Case Market Dynamics · Rise of Independent Content Creators · The Podcast Renaissance · Audio-based User Experience Gaining Traction · Growing Popularity of Sound Design-first Approach · Growth of TV Style Programming Largest Market North America

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3752

Platform integration is one such approach that is increasingly being witnessed across the stock music market. It is becoming an important tool that provides an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock music by integrating music libraries across applications. Providing them in-program helps users from the hassle of leaving their workspace, enabling them to generate products by seamlessly utilizing their resources.

These unified locations value creators' workflow by making their creative processes a lot more structured. It also puts the control in the hands of the creator, helping reduce the costs of having to source content from outside and ridding users of the trouble resulting from coming to a grinding halt due to dependency and delays. Such moves create more opportunities to expand the distribution base while increasing the affinity in the market.

The market demand is being spurred by royalty-free and licensed music owing to the growth in independent content creation. However, market vendors have also responded and designed their products and services around the trend of independent content creation, further fuelling their uptake in the market. For instance, AudioJungle introduced new licensing terms, away from the one-size-fits-all concept that allows audio files to be used in the different ways content creators would use them. These benefits both sellers and buyers of stock music as they are priced well enough to facilitate use by the independent content creator who may not have the budget of a TV commercial/show producer while simultaneously giving access to a large volume of customers to sellers. Musicbed developed a tool called SyncID that automatically clears copyright claims for monetization on YouTube.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Several vendors in this market have a global presence, creating strong brand images for their products. Also, several small and large vendors are altering the stock music business with new approaches and models, such as subscription-only. These all-you-can-eat subscriptions are meant to drive volume and, consequently, revenue growth. While some players offer only royalty-free stock music, others offer royalty-free music and custom services. However, many players do not operate in a specific niche. In the future, growth in the stock music market can mostly come from specialization. Focusing on certain pockets of the market, such as video game sound effects or curation of in-store stock music over and above, offering a huge database of music and sound effects can help brands acquire a unique position in the market.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Envato

Entertainment One

Getty Images

Musicbed

Shutterstock

Tribe of Noise

Media Music Now

SoundCloud

123RF

Artlist

Audiosocket

Bensound

Dreamstime

FyrFly

Jamendo

Motion Array

Music Vine

Videvo

Storyblocks

Soundsnap

Earmotion Audio Creation

Epidemic Sound

Pond5

MusicRevolution

Marmoset

Soundstripe

Neosounds

The Music Case

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3752

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Track

Sound Effect

End-User

Large Businesses

SMEs

Individual Content Creators

License

Licensed Music

Royalty-Free

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3752

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

Earphones and Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The earphones and headphones market was valued at USD 27.83 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 51.56 billion by 2026.

Europe Events and Exhibitions Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The events and exhibitions market in Europe is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2027 from USD 8.7 billion in 2021.

Wireless Speaker Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global wireless speaker market will reach USD 63 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Stock Images And Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global stock images and videos market is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2027 from USD 4.68 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3752

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by License

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Drivers

7.2.3 Market Restraints

7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 Digital Globalization

8.1.2 Trends and Success Factors in the Stock Music Market

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 SIMPLIFYING LICENSING

9.2 INCREASING INTUITIVENESS OF FILTERS

9.3 GROWTH OF PLATFORM INTEGRATIONS

9.4 RISING NEED FOR AUTHENTICITY

9.5 IMMERSIVE SOUND DESIGN GAINING GROUND

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RISE OF INDEPENDENT CONTENT CREATORS

10.2 THE PODCAST RENAISSANCE

10.3 AUDIO-BASED USER EXPERIENCES GAINING TRACTION

10.4 GROWING POPULARITY OF A SOUND DESIGN-FIRST APPROACH

10.5 GROWTH OF TV-STYLE PROGRAMMING

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 STORIES WITHOUT SOUND

11.2 MASSIVE PROFUSION OF CHOICE

11.3 GENERIC MUSIC SWEEPING THE MARKET

11.4 INCREASING INTEREST IN CUSTOM MUSIC

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 TRACK

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Market by Geography

13.4 SOUND EFFECT

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market by Geography

14 END-USER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 LARGE BUSINESSES

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Market by Geography

14.4 SME

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Market by Geography

14.5 INDIVIDUAL CONTENT CREATORS

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 Market by Geography

15 LICENSE

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 LICENSED MUSIC

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.2 Market by Geography

15.4 ROYALTY-FREE

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.2 Market by Geography

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 PRODUCT

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 END-USER

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 LICENSE

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 KEY COUNTRIES

17.6.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.6.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

18 APAC

18.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 PRODUCT

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 END-USER

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 LICENSE

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.6 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.5 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.6 Indonesia: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.7 Philippines: Market Size & Forecast

18.6.8 Taiwan: Market Size & Forecast

19 EUROPE

19.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 PRODUCT

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 END-USER

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 LICENSE

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.3 France: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.5 Russia: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.6 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.7 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast

19.6.8 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 PRODUCT

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 END-USER

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 LICENSE

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.6 KEY COUNTRIES

20.6.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

20.6.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

20.6.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 PRODUCT

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 END-USER

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 LICENSE

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.6 KEY COUNTRIES

21.6.1 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

21.6.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

21.6.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 ENVATO

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 ENTERTAINMENT ONE

23.3 GETTY IMAGES

23.4 MUSICBED

23.5 SHUTTERSTOCK

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 TRIBE OF NOISE

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 MEDIA MUSIC NOW

24.3 SOUNDCLOUD

24.4 123RF

24.5 ARTLIST

24.6 AUDIOSOCKET

24.7 BENSOUND

24.8 DREAMSTIME

24.9 FYRFLY

24.1 JAMENDO

24.11 MOTION ARRAY

24.12 MUSIC VINE

24.13 VIDEVO

24.14 STORYBLOCKS

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 SOUNDSNAP

24.16 EARMOTION AUDIO CREATION

24.17 EPIDEMIC SOUND

24.18 POND5

24.19 MUSICREVOLUTION

24.2 MARMOSET

24.21 SOUNDSTRIPE

24.22 NEOSOUNDS

24.23 THE MUSIC CASE

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.2 NORTH AMERICA

26.2.1 Product

26.2.2 End-User

26.2.3 License

26.3 APAC

26.3.1 Product

26.3.2 End-User

26.3.3 License

26.4 EUROPE

26.4.1 Product

26.4.2 End-User

26.4.3 License

26.5 LATIN AMERICA

26.5.1 Product

26.5.2 End-User

26.5.3 License

26.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.6.1 Product

26.6.2 End-User

26.6.3 License

26.7 PRODUCT

26.7.1 Track

26.7.2 Sound Effect

26.8 END-USER

26.8.1 Large Businesses

26.8.2 SMEs

26.8.3 Individual Content Creators

26.9 LICENSE

26.9.1 Licensed

26.9.2 Royalty-Free

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US :

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018470/STOCK_MUSIC_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018468/Azizton_Logo.jpg

Stock Music Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-stock-music-market-to-reach-2-billion-by-2028-rising-in-independent-content-creator-booming-the-market-growth---arizton-301765605.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence