U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.75
    +17.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,347.00
    +100.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,100.00
    +92.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.00
    +10.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.33
    +0.74 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    +10.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0105
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1904
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1530
    -0.3030 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,683.90
    +371.25 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.67
    +38.67 (+8.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Stock Music Market to Record 6.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd. & Bensound - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock music market size is set to grow by USD 505.24 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The stock music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of different pricing policies and music varieties to compete in the market. Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Earmotion Audio Creation GmbH, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, THE LICENSE LAB LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Audio Network Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, reggae, and jazz.

  • Artlist Ltd. - The company offers stock music based on mood, genre, instrument, and theme.

  • Bensound -The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, jazz, acoustic, and children for social media.

  • Envato Pty Ltd -The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles through its subsidiary Envato Elements Pty Ltd.

  • Epidemic Sound AB -The company offers royalty-free stock music for personal content, commercial content, and enterprise content

  • To gain access to all vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our stock music market report covers the following areas:

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Geography

  • Regional Highlight:41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stock music in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The presence of several music publishers and music streaming service providers and the high spending capacity of the population in countries such as the US will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • License Model

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The market share growth in the RF segment will be significant for revenue generation. RF refers to the right to use copyright materials without paying royalty or license fees. The advent of RF music has enabled the use of legal music in video or sound-based productions. It has provided producers with legal access to a range of musical content without the need for using copyrighted music illegallyAs the cost of RF music is lesser than RM music, thus, the affordability of RF music will drive the growth of the segment in the forecast years.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a sample!

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The rising adoption of the subscription model, increasing adoption of digital music& popularity of audio and video streaming will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges: The lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration, intense competition, and inconsistent user preferences& illegal downloading of music tracks will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stock music market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the stock music market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the stock music market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock music market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The recorded music market size is predicted to surge to USD 21.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 13.27%.

  • The online movie market share should rise by USD 17.94 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19.50%.

Stock Music Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 505.24 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Earmotion Audio Creation GmbH, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, THE LICENSE LAB LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by License Model

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by License Model

  • 5.3 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by License Model

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Artlist Ltd.

  • 10.4 Audio Network Ltd.

  • 10.5 Bensound

  • 10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

  • 10.7 Epidemic Sound AB

  • 10.8 Footage Firm Inc.

  • 10.9 MusicRevolution LLC

  • 10.10 Shutterstock Inc.

  • 10.11 SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG

  • 10.12 Trad Ventures LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-music-market-to-record-6-52-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-artlist-ltd-audio-network-ltd---bensound---technavio-301587495.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Demand

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Nor

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Head

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • Forget the Stock Market. This Is the Big Risk for Retirees.

    Longevity risk is the bigger threat to retirement security, according to recent research. Older adults often underestimate how long they might live.

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Ukraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says

    The consequences of the Ukraine conflict could accelerate Germany's green energy transition despite Berlin's decision to reconnect coal-fired power plants to compensate for falling fossil fuel supplies from Russia, a study published on Sunday showed. The German government has been pushing for a shift to renewable energy, aiming for renewables to contribute 80% of the country's electricity generation by 2030. The study by credit insurer Allianz Trade found that Germany's green energy goals were likely to increase the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix in the medium term, even beyond what would be required to meet the Paris climate targets by 2035.

  • Indonesia Waives Palm Oil Export Levy to Cut Bloated Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandIndonesia will waive its palm oil export levy until the end of August in a fresh attempt to boost shi

  • ‘The one thing I worry about that we don’t talk enough about is food,’ BlackRock’s Larry Fink says

    The sharp spikes in oil and metals prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have distracted investors from the long-lasting and more dangerous impact of food inflation, BlackRock founder Larry Fink warned Saturday.

  • China steps up loan-support efforts to developers amid mortgage boycott

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators stepped up efforts to encourage lenders to extend loans to qualified real estate projects as the beleaguered property sector faced fresh risks from a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) told the official industry newspaper on Sunday that banks should meet developers' financing needs where reasonable. The CBIRC expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, "all the difficulties and problems will be properly solved," the China Banking and Insurance News reported.