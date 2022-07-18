Stock Music Market to Record 6.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd. & Bensound - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock music market size is set to grow by USD 505.24 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The stock music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of different pricing policies and music varieties to compete in the market. Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Earmotion Audio Creation GmbH, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, THE LICENSE LAB LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Audio Network Ltd. - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, reggae, and jazz.

Artlist Ltd. - The company offers stock music based on mood, genre, instrument, and theme.

Bensound - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles such as disco, jazz, acoustic, and children for social media.

Envato Pty Ltd - The company offers royalty-free stock music with different musical styles through its subsidiary Envato Elements Pty Ltd.

Epidemic Sound AB - The company offers royalty-free stock music for personal content, commercial content, and enterprise content

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our stock music market report covers the following areas:

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

Regional Highlight: 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stock music in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The presence of several music publishers and music streaming service providers and the high spending capacity of the population in countries such as the US will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

License Model

Revenue Generating Segment: The market share growth in the RF segment will be significant for revenue generation. RF refers to the right to use copyright materials without paying royalty or license fees. The advent of RF music has enabled the use of legal music in video or sound-based productions. It has provided producers with legal access to a range of musical content without the need for using copyrighted music illegally. As the cost of RF music is lesser than RM music, thus, the affordability of RF music will drive the growth of the segment in the forecast years.

Story continues

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rising adoption of the subscription model, increasing adoption of digital music& popularity of audio and video streaming will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration, intense competition, and inconsistent user preferences& illegal downloading of music tracks will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Stock Music Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock music market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock music market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock music market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock music market vendors

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 505.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Earmotion Audio Creation GmbH, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG, THE LICENSE LAB LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by License Model

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by License Model

5.3 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by License Model

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Artlist Ltd.

10.4 Audio Network Ltd.

10.5 Bensound

10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

10.7 Epidemic Sound AB

10.8 Footage Firm Inc.

10.9 MusicRevolution LLC

10.10 Shutterstock Inc.

10.11 SoundCloud Global Ltd. And Co. KG

10.12 Trad Ventures LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

